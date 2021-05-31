Garlic prawns, couscous salad and ice cream sandwiches: your sunny weather feast

Who knows how long we'll have this glorious weather, so dine al fresco with chef Aisling Larkin's easy summer dinner menu 
Garlic prawns, couscous salad and ice cream sandwiches: your sunny weather feast

Aisling Larkin's summer recipes take the effort out of making delicious food when the weather is fabulous.

Mon, 31 May, 2021 - 14:26
Ciara McDonnell

Chef Aisling Larkin sets a scene when it comes to dining outside. “Begin with a menu concept - Moroccan, Italian, French - the possibilities are endless,” she suggests. Family-style dining is the only way to serve warm weather food, she says. “Serve big sharing platters and self-serve dishes either on the table or buffet style on a separate table then allow everyone to serve themselves and come back for delicious second helpings.” 

Italian Flatbreads with garlic prawns, sweet red peppers and mozzarella

recipe by:Aisling Larkin

These Italian flatbreads are wonderful topped with any flavour combination you like, but these garlicky prawns are a real crowd-pleaser

Italian Flatbreads with garlic prawns, sweet red peppers and mozzarella

Servings

4

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • For the flatbreads:

  • 300g plain flour

  • 1 ½ tsp baking powder

  • 1 tsp salt

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 125mls warm water

  • 75mls warm milk

  • For the garlic prawns:

  • 2 tsp butter

  • 2 tsp oil

  • 3 cloves garlic

  • 500g raw jumbo prawns (fresh or frozen)

  • ½ tsp smoked paprika or chilli flakes

  • Pinch salt

  • Fresh parsley

  • Fresh mozzarella pearls

  • To garnish (for the grown-ups):

  • red onion and rocket

Method

  1. To make the dough combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork. Create a well in the centre. Stir the oil in with warm water. Drizzle in with the warm milk and stir until it forms a soft dough.

  2. Turn out onto the work surface and knead for about 5 minutes until soft and smooth. Form into a ball or a long tube and cut into 3 pieces. Shape into balls, cover with cling film or damp tea towel and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

  3. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a rough circle shape and about 2mm thick. Roll out all the flatbreads and stack them between non-stick parchment paper.

  4. To cook, brush the griddle pan with oil and heat until very hot. Cook for 1 ½  - 2 minutes on either side until they have griddle lines and are puffed up. Pop any little air pockets as they appear. The flatbreads should be golden but still a little soft and pliable. Wrap in a tea towel afterwards to hold in the steam and keep them tender.

  5. While flatbreads cook, start on prawns. Heat the oil, butter, smoked paprika and garlic in a frying pan until bubbling - stir in prawns and cook for 4/5 minutes over a medium heat. Season.

  6. To assemble, place the flatbread on a baking tray, spoon over prawns and juice, top with mozzarella pearls and bake for 10 - 12 minutes until the cheese is melted and the flatbread is golden.

  7. Garnish with sweet red baby peppers and fresh parsley or rocket and a drizzle of olive oil.

Choose summer foods you love that are fresh, seasonal, local and full of flavour. “Think fresh asparagus lightly cooked, dipped in a cool, creamy whipped goats cheese topped with a walnut crumb, strawberries macerated in a little lemon and juice and sugar before serving.” Salads are meals in themselves, says the chef and should be considered as the star of the show. “Pack them with wholesome ingredients that can be prepared in advance. Always include a protein, like garlic prawns, sweet chilli chicken, halloumi, tofu or griddled beef. 

Couscous salad with beets, sweet potatoes and halloumi

recipe by:Aisling Larkin

A meal in itself, this salad keeps well in the fridge and should be a staple of any al fresco feast

Couscous salad with beets, sweet potatoes and halloumi

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Middle Eastern

Ingredients

  • 1 mug couscous

  • 1½ mugs boiling water/stock made with ½ stock cube

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • Zest ½ orange/lemon

  • 1 tbsp cumin

  • 1 heaped tsp smoked paprika

  • ½ tsp turmeric

  • 1 tsp onion and garlic powder

  • 1 tin drained chickpeas

  • 1 heaped tsp dried herbs (parsley/chives)

  • 1 sweet potato (peeled and sprinkled with ½ tsp smoked paprika, ¼ tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp honey, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp oil)

  • 1 red onion (diced)

  • 4-6 baby cooked beets (quartered)

  • 200g block halloumi

  • Handful nuts

  • Lots of chopped fresh herbs - basil, parsley, coriander, chives, mint

  • Top with salad leaves

Method

  1. Roast the sweet potato in the oven. Preheat the oven to 180℃. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle over the spices, salt and honey. Bake for 25 minutes until tender on the inside and crisp on the outside.

  2. Next, make the couscous salad. Boil the kettle and get the cling film ready. Measure 1 mug couscous into a large bowl. Add in all the spices and dried herbs.

  3. Open and drain the chickpeas. Rough up a little to remove the skins. Add these to the dried couscous. Zest in the orange or lemon zest. Stir this all together until well combined. Pop the stock cube into the mug and fill up with boiling water.

  4. Now you need to work quickly. Pour the boiling hot stock over the couscous, then add the extra ½ mug. Immediately cover with cling film and allow it to sit for 5 minutes.

  5. Dice the red onion and the baby beets.

  6. Cut the halloumi into cubes. Pop on a baking tray, drizzle with a little oil and bake while the oven is on with the sweet potato  for about 10 minutes just until golden brown.

  7. When all the component ingredients are ready, remove the cling film from the top of the bowl. Using a fork fluff up the couscous. Add in the sweet potato, beets, halloumi and red onion.

  8. Add the chopped fresh herbs, season to taste and garnish with some fresh salad leaves.

Have a carbohydrate in there too, some sweet potato, couscous or quinoa or maybe some pasta or even noodles. Then, add lots of colour, flavour and texture from delicious fruit and vegetables.” No matter your own preference, dessert is non-negotiable when it comes to al fresco dining, says Larkin. “Don’t let rich, heavy sweets derail you. Instead opt for something light and flavourful. An Eton mess with fresh berries, some peaches lightly grilled on the barbecue with mascarpone and berries or a prepared ahead banoffee pie. A really good tub of ice cream will always save the day… think quick knickerbockers glory, ice-cream cookie sandwiches or even ice cream floats.”

Ice cream cookie sandwiches

recipe by:Aisling Larkin

When the weather is warm and you fancy a low-key dessert then these ice cream sandwiches are the ultimate treat

Ice cream cookie sandwiches

Servings

4

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 250g plain flour

  • 150g soft brown

  • 100g caster sugar

  • 1 tsp baking soda

  • 2 level tsp cornflour

  • ½ tsp salt

  • 150g butter

  • 1 egg and 1 egg yolk

  • 2 tsp vanilla bean paste

  • 150g chocolate chips

  • 1 tub best quality favourite flavour ice cream

Method

  1. Combine all the dry ingredients in a bowl  -  the flour, sugars, baking soda, salt and corn flour.

  2. Crack the egg and egg yolk into a bowl and whisk lightly with the vanilla.

  3. Melt the butter and sugar together until it is fully dissolved.

  4. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and fold in 100g of chocolate chips.

  5. Wrap in cling film, pop in the fridge to chill for about 2 hours or up to 3 days.

  6. Preheat the oven to 180℃ and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

  7. Roll the dough into small balls, space them well out and bake for 12 minutes. Allow them to continue to cook on the tray in the residue heat when they come out of the oven for another 10 minutes.

  8. Move to a wire rack to cool a little, then scoop in some ice-cream into the centre of two cookies. Then dot a few extra chocolate chips around the edge. 

Read More

Darina Allen: Field with joy — my favourite picnic recipes

More in this section

Get a flavour of Cork's globetrotting food scene with this audio documentary Get a flavour of Cork's globetrotting food scene with this audio documentary
Fancy curating the playlist for the Imperial Hotel's new outdoor space? Fancy curating the playlist for the Imperial Hotel's new outdoor space?
How to make the perfect barbecued ribs and the common mistakes to avoid How to make the perfect barbecued ribs and the common mistakes to avoid
Garlic prawns, couscous salad and ice cream sandwiches: your sunny weather feast

World Burger Day: celebrate at one of these Irish burger boutiques

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices