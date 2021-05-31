Garlic prawns, couscous salad and ice cream sandwiches: your sunny weather feast

Chef Aisling Larkin sets a scene when it comes to dining outside. “Begin with a menu concept - Moroccan, Italian, French - the possibilities are endless,” she suggests. Family-style dining is the only way to serve warm weather food, she says. “Serve big sharing platters and self-serve dishes either on the table or buffet style on a separate table then allow everyone to serve themselves and come back for delicious second helpings.”

Garnish with sweet red baby peppers and fresh parsley or rocket and a drizzle of olive oil.

To assemble, place the flatbread on a baking tray, spoon over prawns and juice, top with mozzarella pearls and bake for 10 - 12 minutes until the cheese is melted and the flatbread is golden.

While flatbreads cook, start on prawns. Heat the oil, butter, smoked paprika and garlic in a frying pan until bubbling - stir in prawns and cook for 4/5 minutes over a medium heat. Season.

To cook, brush the griddle pan with oil and heat until very hot. Cook for 1 ½ - 2 minutes on either side until they have griddle lines and are puffed up. Pop any little air pockets as they appear. The flatbreads should be golden but still a little soft and pliable. Wrap in a tea towel afterwards to hold in the steam and keep them tender.

Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a rough circle shape and about 2mm thick. Roll out all the flatbreads and stack them between non-stick parchment paper.

Turn out onto the work surface and knead for about 5 minutes until soft and smooth. Form into a ball or a long tube and cut into 3 pieces. Shape into balls, cover with cling film or damp tea towel and allow to rest for 30 minutes.

These Italian flatbreads are wonderful topped with any flavour combination you like, but these garlicky prawns are a real crowd-pleaser

Choose summer foods you love that are fresh, seasonal, local and full of flavour. “Think fresh asparagus lightly cooked, dipped in a cool, creamy whipped goats cheese topped with a walnut crumb, strawberries macerated in a little lemon and juice and sugar before serving.” Salads are meals in themselves, says the chef and should be considered as the star of the show. “Pack them with wholesome ingredients that can be prepared in advance. Always include a protein, like garlic prawns, sweet chilli chicken, halloumi, tofu or griddled beef.

Couscous salad with beets, sweet potatoes and halloumi recipe by:Aisling Larkin A meal in itself, this salad keeps well in the fridge and should be a staple of any al fresco feast Servings 4 Preparation Time 15 mins Cooking Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Course Main Cuisine Middle Eastern Ingredients 1 mug couscous

1½ mugs boiling water/stock made with ½ stock cube

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Zest ½ orange/lemon

1 tbsp cumin

1 heaped tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp onion and garlic powder

1 tin drained chickpeas

1 heaped tsp dried herbs (parsley/chives)

1 sweet potato (peeled and sprinkled with ½ tsp smoked paprika, ¼ tsp cinnamon, ½ tsp honey, ½ tsp salt, 1 tsp oil)

1 red onion (diced)

4-6 baby cooked beets (quartered)

200g block halloumi

Handful nuts

Lots of chopped fresh herbs - basil, parsley, coriander, chives, mint

Top with salad leaves Method Roast the sweet potato in the oven. Preheat the oven to 180℃. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle over the spices, salt and honey. Bake for 25 minutes until tender on the inside and crisp on the outside. Next, make the couscous salad. Boil the kettle and get the cling film ready. Measure 1 mug couscous into a large bowl. Add in all the spices and dried herbs. Open and drain the chickpeas. Rough up a little to remove the skins. Add these to the dried couscous. Zest in the orange or lemon zest. Stir this all together until well combined. Pop the stock cube into the mug and fill up with boiling water. Now you need to work quickly. Pour the boiling hot stock over the couscous, then add the extra ½ mug. Immediately cover with cling film and allow it to sit for 5 minutes. Dice the red onion and the baby beets. Cut the halloumi into cubes. Pop on a baking tray, drizzle with a little oil and bake while the oven is on with the sweet potato for about 10 minutes just until golden brown. When all the component ingredients are ready, remove the cling film from the top of the bowl. Using a fork fluff up the couscous. Add in the sweet potato, beets, halloumi and red onion. Add the chopped fresh herbs, season to taste and garnish with some fresh salad leaves.

Have a carbohydrate in there too, some sweet potato, couscous or quinoa or maybe some pasta or even noodles. Then, add lots of colour, flavour and texture from delicious fruit and vegetables.” No matter your own preference, dessert is non-negotiable when it comes to al fresco dining, says Larkin. “Don’t let rich, heavy sweets derail you. Instead opt for something light and flavourful. An Eton mess with fresh berries, some peaches lightly grilled on the barbecue with mascarpone and berries or a prepared ahead banoffee pie. A really good tub of ice cream will always save the day… think quick knickerbockers glory, ice-cream cookie sandwiches or even ice cream floats.”