Michelle Darmody: Tiramisu style strawberries and espresso martini chocolate cake

Gin and tonic, Pina colada, Espresso martini are flavours many of us like in drink form, but you can translate them into cakes and desserts as well. Tiramisu is a good example of a boozy cake that took Ireland by storm in the 90s.

It is a handy one to make as it is a no-bake dessert, it just needs some assembly time. You can make many variations on the original, although that statement may make an Italian reader squirm. I once heard an Italian friend of mine sharply pull up an enthusiastic young cook who in her eyes was messing about with a recipe for carbonara by adding cream and garlic. It may be a nice dinner, she commented, but it is not carbonara. The same would be said of this strawberry tiramisu — it is simply a nod to the original.