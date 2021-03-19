This Irish whiskey set sold for $2m, making it the most expensive in the world

The world's most expensive whiskey collectors' set has sold for $2m (€1.68m).

The highly anticipated 'The Emerald Isle Collection' by The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. in Dublin, in partnership with Fabergé is the oldest and rarest triple-distilled Irish single malt in the world. It includes a seven-piece custom-made whiskey set that celebrates the 'Seven Wonders of Ireland'.

All bottles of whiskey are accompanied by a bespoke Fabergé Celtic Egg. Each unique egg is handcrafted from 18k yellow gold and features Fabergé's legendary guilloché enamel in a pastel green; the green, white and gold colours of the egg symbolising the Irish flag. Inside is a rough, uncut Gemfields Zambian emerald.

The first Emerald Isle box to be released was bought by Houston-based Fabergé collectors, James and Korrine Whipkey, and a group of private investors led by Scott H. Weissman.

All proceeds of the St Patrick's Day sale will go to the Correa Family Foundation, a charity supporting children affected by cancer, chaired by Major League Baseball star, Carlos Correa.

"I am delighted to have set a world record, for the second time in three months and proud to be able to donate the full proceeds of this sale to the Correa Family Foundation, a cause which is very close to my heart as my own daughter was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form cancer, when she was just five months old," said Jay Bradley, founder of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.

Thanks to the charities like the Correa Family Foundation, she is now a healthy 19-year-old and I am honoured to be able to support the foundation through this contribution.

The donation will support underserved childhood cancer patients. The charity helps cover daily expenses including food, transportation and rent for over 15,000 children with cancer.

"I'm very thankful to The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and Jay Bradley to be generous enough to donate the first release of The Emerald Isle to our foundation," said Carlos Correa, chairman of the Correa Family Foundation

"This is a huge contribution to the Correa Family Foundation and will change thousands of lives. Seeing a sick child battle cancer and what it does to their families in normal times is heart-breaking, and something that Jay and his family have experienced first-hand but going through it during a global pandemic is truly unimaginable."

The remaining six Emerald Isle experiences boxes, including a 30-year-old, triple distilled single malt Irish whiskey, a Fabergé Celtic Egg and bespoke 1/1 Fabergé watch, will be released at auctions and events in key cities throughout 2021.

Each collection also includes a humidor with two limited edition and sold-out, ultra-rare Cohiba Siglo VI Grand Reserva (2009) cigars. It also features a gold-plated cigar cutter, gold plated water pipette, pure obsidian whiskey stones, a hip flask with a sample of the Emerald Isle whiskey, and a carafe filled with Irish spring water from the same region where the whiskey was made.

The collection is The Craft Irish Whiskey Co.'s second release, following the launch of The Devil's Keep, a triple distilled, 29-year-old single malt whiskey which also set a world record for most expensive inaugural release when it sold at auction in November 2020 for $60k (€51k).