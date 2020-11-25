Top 8 mince pies: We tried them all so you don't have to

IN past years, I have met intrepid mince pie watchers who travel using this listing to test mince pies for themselves — often an excuse to get out with a friend. This year, they may not be able to travel far, but many bakeries will deliver to you, or offer a click-and-collect service.
Before deciding where to shop, use this page to help make your selection. However, I suggest you try all of our Top 8. We tasted far more (and still probably missed quite a few as they had not been produced in time for our testing), but if they made the Top 8, they were very good.
This year, continuing our support of Irish-made products, we had plenty of choice. Not many large-chain mince pies were made in Ireland, but we did find one. The best of the imports found its place here too.
Over the next few weeks you will find great mince pies in markets and delis (many prefer not to produce before December), so keep them in mind too.
While some producers end up in our Top 8 from year to year, we do change tasters who as usual sample blind.
The new tasters found the task interesting but challenging.
Mince pies have fat in the pastry and lots of sugars in the filling, so try to stick to one as a treat, and enjoy it to the full.