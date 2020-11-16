Quick and easy dinner: Nettle and ricotta pizza

- 75g (3ozs) pizza dough
- fresh young nettles about 200g (7ozs)
- 1 clove garlic slivered or finely chopped
- 35g (1½ oz) fresh Mozzarella
- Maldon sea salt and freshly ground pepper
- extra virgin olive oil
- 25g (1oz) Ricotta or Ardsallagh goat cheese
Preheat the oven to 475F/250C/gas 9. Preheat a heavy baking sheet in the oven.
Stretch or roll the dough into a thin round. Sprinkle a little cornmeal onto a paddle. Lay the pizza on top. Brush with extra virgin olive oil, sprinkle with chopped garlic and roughly grated mozzarella.
Top with a mound of young nettles. Mist generously with water, season with salt and freshly ground pepper and top with a few blobs of ricotta or Ardsallagh goat cheese.
Cook for 7-8 minutes depending on the intensity of the heat.
Remove from the oven, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and serve immediately with a few flakes of Maldon sea salt sprinkled over the top.