Cooking with Colm: Chorizo, Roast Butternut Squash and Spring Onion Pizza

During the first lockdown, I had a lot of fun playing around with and developing new recipes. I developed a lovely new pizza dough recipe and a glorious pizza sauce to go with it. At first, I baked my pizzas in my oven, on a pizza stone. They were great, but a domestic oven can never really achieve the kind of crust you get in a proper pizza oven. So I spent a fair bit of the summer lusting after a pizza oven…well no more. Here is a game-changing cooking method for homemade pizza. I guarantee you this will taste better than your average takeaway pizza. You just have to try this, I have some serious food critics in my house, but this pizza blew them away.

Ideally use strong white flour for this, but if you don’t have any, plain flour will be fine. You don’t need any special equipment, just a mixing bowl, a cast iron or heavy-based frying pan and a grill.

For the dough:

475g strong white flour

7g quick active yeast

25ml olive oil

50ml lukewarm milk

250-275ml lukewarm water

2tsp salt

1tsp sugar

For the sauce:

300g cherry tomatoes

1tbsp tomato purée

1 shallot

1 clove garlic

A little olive oil

1tbsp honey

Salt & pepper

Toppings:

Peel and chop the butternut squash into 1-2cm chunks. Toss it in a little olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in an oven heated to 180c until soft.

75g of chorizo, thinly sliced

125g buffalo mozzarella

1 spring onion

A little grated Parmesan

Some dried oregano

You can of course use your own favourite toppings instead of the ones here if you wish.

I use buffalo mozzarella on my pizzas as I prefer it to prepacked grated mozzarella. If you can get low moisture cheese do - or just wrap the cheese in a clean J-cloth and squeeze out some of the moisture. This is worth doing as it prevents your pizza from being too wet once cooked.

To make the dough, mix the flour, yeast, sugar and salt together in a large bowl. I used my Kenwood Chef with its dough hook for this, but you can mix and knead the dough by hand. Stir in the olive oil & milk. Gradually add water, mixing well to form a soft dough. Add 250ml first, only add more if your dough needs it, but no more than 275ml.

If using a dough hook, use medium speed for 4-5 mins. If kneading by hand, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for 10 mins until you have a smooth dough. Pop into a lightly oiled bowl, cover with cling film. Allow to proof until doubled in size, about an hour.

To make the sauce, cut tomatoes into quarters. Finely chop shallot and garlic. Cook in a small pan with a splash of olive oil until soft. Add the chopped tomato, tomato purée and the honey. Season with salt and pepper. Cook on medium heat, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes break down and sauce thickens to a soft paste-like consistency. About 15mins.

You can just use a passata if you like, but I adore this sauce. I’ve developed it over a few months and it is full of flavour and really elevates my pizzas. It is simple to make and worth the little effort involved.

When dough is proofed, turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knock it back a little. You will have enough for three decent sized pizzas, so divide in three. You can wrap any you do not need in some cling film and freeze until you want it.

Heat a heavy-based frying pan on a high heat and turn on your grill to its highest temperature. Do not use any oil, a dry pan works best here.

Dust one of the dough balls with a little flour and then use your hands to press it into a disc. Now using your fingertips, starting in the middle and gradually working your way out, press the dough into the size and shape for your pan. Keep a nice thick crust of 2-3cm at the edges.

Pick up the dough and little shake off any excess flour. Pop it onto the hot pan and stretch it out a little if needed, carefully though as the pan will be very hot. Add the sauce, using a spoon to spread it across the pizza base, leaving the crust sauce free so it can rise and get super crispy.

Tear and scatter the mozzarella evenly on top of the sauce.

Next, add the chorizo.

Let the pizza cook in the pan on a high heat until the base is crisp and brown, about 3-4mins. If you are using a thinner based pan, just keep an eye on the base to make sure it does not start to burn. When the base of crisp and brown, transfer the pizza in the pan to the grill and cook for another 3mins or so until it is cooked on top. Your crust should rise and turn lovely and brown. I like a little char on mine, but finish to your own taste.

Keep an eye on the pizza under the grill, as it can cook faster than you might imagine. I cook mine under the grill on the middle shelf of my oven which works beautifully.

When there is about a minute left to go, add the spring onion, cut down the middle and into lengths.

Take the pizza out of the oven and finish with some freshly grated parmesan and some dried oregano.

Slice it and serve up. And that is it!