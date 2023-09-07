First look: Avoca launches autumn winter collection and new website for online shopping

Avoca has launched its latest autumn-winter collection, featuring bold colours, and new niche brands.

The latest collection was unveiled in the surroundings of Avoca Kilmacanogue this week where guests dined in the Fern House Café.

A big focal point for the new season is Avoca’s 300-year anniversary of its outwear collection as it celebrates three centuries of handweaving tradition at the Avoca Mill in Wicklow.

Avoca has also elevated its fashion offering across all stores with edits from much-loved heritage brands like Barbour and Tommy Hilfiger. Continuing to fuse the old with the new, Avoca is also unveiling its new website, where customers can shop the full collection.

Highlights from the outerwear collection include statement contemporary wool coats like the Classic Donegal Mohair Purple Coat, (€495) made from a heavy Donegal yarn woven with a unbrushed looped mohair in a large herringbone weave.

Black lurex cardigan €159.99 and star print skirt €169.99 both by Fabienne Chapot

Sarah, Reversible velvet kimono by BL^NK €285, Jeans by Citizens of Humanity €329

Ciara, Denim jacket by Selected Femme €89.99, frilled tulle skirt by BL^NK €230

Ciara, Black and bronze dress by Selected Femme, €109.99 and Sarah, Navy velvet jumpsuit by French, €119

Paula, Tartan wool coat by Avoca €520, cream turtleneck by Selected Femme €49.95

Paula, Butterfly print satin dress by BL^NK €265

For this collection, Avoca is welcoming an exciting edit of new niche brands such as BL^NK and FRNCH featuring rich velvets, tapestries, jacquard textures and patchwork along with classic brands, Fabienne Chapot, Part Two and SELECTED.

Maoliosa, Director of Marketing, Creative and Buying at Avoca said they are proud to offer customers a uniquely curated destination fashion experience with over 20 new brands launching.

"Our Autumn Winter 2023 collection is accessible and relevant with a sustainable focus to suit our savvy lifestyle shopper. Our talented team have curated a modern edit of entry and mid-price points with some more premium investment pieces such as our woollen coats directly from Mill."