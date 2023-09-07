In Bloom: 12 ways to wear this season's new floral prints

Whether bright and autumnal, or toned-down for the winter, florals are a perennial fashion fave

Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Autumn: the season of well-worn tropes and exhausted memes about florals being (eye-roll) revolutionary. Thanks, Miranda Priestly. 

More of an expectation than a trend, late-blooming prints continue to prove their prowess despite the naysayers. 

Incorporating a sylvan sensibility with deeper intriguing tones, the current mood is less whimsical but not without intrigue. 

From intricate botanical prints to tactile fabrics reminiscent of forest flotsam, expect a panoply of rustic elegance and untamed beauty. 

Trust us; we’ve found 12 ways this season’s florals will grow on you.

GET THE LOOK:

1. A model walks the runway at the Jil Sander autumn/winter 23 show.

2. Cotton-jersey sweatshirt with floral-jacquard sleeves, Essential Antwerp, €225 

3. Baum und Pfedergarten ‘Neddie’ floral print wide-leg trousers, Brown Thomas, €190 

4. ‘J'Adore’ slingback pumps, Dior, €990 

5. 'Joan' patchwork mega dress, Kemi Telford, €327.95

6. 'Jasper' hand-painted print scrunchie, Rixo, €24 

7. LK Bennett ‘Sonya’ floral print silk shirt, Brown Thomas, €375 

8. 'Wessi' icy flower print coat, Stine Goya, €430 

9. W;nk Atelier ‘White Wisteria’ earrings, Loulerie, €229 

10. Tie-back gathered midi dress, Boden, €215 

11.‘Harper’ t-shirt, Soeur, €125 

12. ‘Lauren’ printed dupioni silk dress, Soeur, €365 

STYLE NOTES:

  • SET THE TONE: Lean into darker florals with a 3-D sequin experience as seen at Jil Sander or Essential Antwerp’s playful jacquards. Prefer something more vibrant? Temi Kelford’s limited-edition patchwork dresses are handmade from production remnants in Lagos. We love their ‘Joan’ floral frock, inspired by the Hereo people of Namibia.
  • THINK SHARP: Reimagine femininity with sharp tailoring and a moody monochromatic placement print like Stine Goya’s icy flower trench.
  • QUIET LUXURY: French brand Soeur inclusive, open-plan approach to style blends no-nonsense shapes with pretty prints like this dupioni silk dress in discrete damson. Also available in matching separates.
  • HEY PETAL: White Wisteria – known to represent new beginnings – makes the perfect emblem for W;nk Atelier’s sustainable jewellery designs. Incorporating recycled materials and natural elements, these handcrafted earrings gracefully dangle, mimicking the enchanting shape of this mysterious flower.

