In Bloom: 12 ways to wear this season's new floral prints

Autumn: the season of well-worn tropes and exhausted memes about florals being (eye-roll) revolutionary. Thanks, Miranda Priestly.
More of an expectation than a trend, late-blooming prints continue to prove their prowess despite the naysayers.
Incorporating a sylvan sensibility with deeper intriguing tones, the current mood is less whimsical but not without intrigue.
From intricate botanical prints to tactile fabrics reminiscent of forest flotsam, expect a panoply of rustic elegance and untamed beauty.
Trust us; we’ve found 12 ways this season’s florals will grow on you.
1. A model walks the runway at the Jil Sander autumn/winter 23 show.
2. Cotton-jersey sweatshirt with floral-jacquard sleeves, Essential Antwerp, €225
3. Baum und Pfedergarten ‘Neddie’ floral print wide-leg trousers, Brown Thomas, €190
4. ‘J'Adore’ slingback pumps, Dior, €990
5. 'Joan' patchwork mega dress, Kemi Telford, €327.95
6. 'Jasper' hand-painted print scrunchie, Rixo, €24
7. LK Bennett ‘Sonya’ floral print silk shirt, Brown Thomas, €375
8. 'Wessi' icy flower print coat, Stine Goya, €430
9. W;nk Atelier ‘White Wisteria’ earrings, Loulerie, €229
10. Tie-back gathered midi dress, Boden, €215
11.‘Harper’ t-shirt, Soeur, €125
12. ‘Lauren’ printed dupioni silk dress, Soeur, €365
- SET THE TONE: Lean into darker florals with a 3-D sequin experience as seen at Jil Sander or Essential Antwerp’s playful jacquards. Prefer something more vibrant? Temi Kelford’s limited-edition patchwork dresses are handmade from production remnants in Lagos. We love their ‘Joan’ floral frock, inspired by the Hereo people of Namibia.
- THINK SHARP: Reimagine femininity with sharp tailoring and a moody monochromatic placement print like Stine Goya’s icy flower trench.
- QUIET LUXURY: French brand Soeur inclusive, open-plan approach to style blends no-nonsense shapes with pretty prints like this dupioni silk dress in discrete damson. Also available in matching separates.
- HEY PETAL: White Wisteria – known to represent new beginnings – makes the perfect emblem for W;nk Atelier’s sustainable jewellery designs. Incorporating recycled materials and natural elements, these handcrafted earrings gracefully dangle, mimicking the enchanting shape of this mysterious flower.