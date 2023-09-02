Annmarie O'Connor: Here are the four key steps to finding your perfect pair of jeans

I said it before, and I’ll say it once more. If skinny jeans are dead, I want to see the toe tag.
Whenmagazine called time of denim death in 2016, I went in search of the morgue. I wanted evidence – preferably to the contrary.
Instead of shopping for a prescriptive denim genre, whether it’s skinny, boyfriend or straight — isolate three non-negotiable elements of style to guarantee a cracking fit.
Meeting these criteria creates a de facto shortlist, which mitigates changing room woes and allows space for trying styles outside your usual type.
Jeans shopping is a special kind of hell and should not be attempted alone.
Grab an objective third party or a frank friend with no filter (we all have one) to offer unfiltered advice and nix decision wobbles.
Make sure they photograph you (front and back) in every pair (good and bad) so that you get a sense of what suits you. You can treat them to a post-victory lunch after you slay the shopping street.
Sit down to see if pockets flare and fabric whiskers.
Cross your legs to see if that full-length hem now resembles a culotte (#tallgirlproblems), squat, or bend over to see if the 90s called and want their visible thong back.
Wearing flats that day? Bring a heeled shoe or a boot to see how they alter the silhouette. Identify any red flags and file them as useful data points.
Don’t believe everything you see on TikTok.
The latest viral jeans sizing trick involves putting the waistband around your neck. If it wraps with no excess fabric, consider it a done deal. Or not.
The last time I checked we also had hip and thigh measurements to consider. To manage expectations, invest in a soft measuring tape.
Take your vital statistics twice annually: autumn/winter and spring/summer.
Rather than looking just at the garment size, check its corresponding measurements. See the numbers as a body shape guideline.
For example, if your waist is 8in to 12in smaller than your hip or bust, you’re likely an hourglass and probably won’t have much luck with straight vintage denim.
Adjust your radar accordingly to curve-friendly cuts like the aforementioned skinny flares.
- Annmarie, photographed by Miki Barlok, wears M&S ‘Sienna’ straight-leg jeans with stretch (extra-long), €32, marksandspencer.ie
- Sézane ‘Anthon’ bleach denim trousers, €120, sezane.com
- Frame ‘Le High’ flared jeans, Brown Thomas, €270
- Paige ‘Genevieve’ high-rise flared jeans, Brown Thomas, €315, brownthomas.com