Annmarie O'Connor: Here are the four key steps to finding your perfect pair of jeans

I said it before, and I’ll say it once more. If skinny jeans are dead, I want to see the toe tag.

When Vogue magazine called time of denim death in 2016, I went in search of the morgue. I wanted evidence – preferably to the contrary.

Skinny jeans, after all, had been a reassuring wardrobe staple since the early noughties; a twill weave antidote to the fickle trend cycle. Then Gen Z got in on the game.

Enter the peak wide-leg era, circa 2021; where mass social media shaming on TikTok saw post-millennials (those born between 1997—2012) cancel skinnies on the popular video-sharing app.

Boycotting a garment for a perceived moral failing? Fair enough if referring to the dreaded camel toe, but accusations of adherents being old, out of touch or, worse, ‘cringe’ is its own fashion felony. Here’s why.

Annmarie O’Connor, wearing M&S Sienna straight-leg jeans. Pic: Miki Barlok

Denim is a democracy. At least it should be. You may need a PhD in silhouettes and washes to go shopping, but the myriad of iterations attests to the pluralism of jeans and their lived experiences.

Personally, I cannot and will not wear a pair that doesn’t have at least 1% to 3% elastane. Without that modicum of give, fabric will cleave to my thighs and render circulation obsolete.

Should I size up to accommodate the use of my legs, I can expect a kangaroo pocket around my waist and a flap of crotch fabric when I sit down. Lovely.

As for my 34-inch inside leg measurement, hems are never long enough unless cropped, which leaves an acreage of bare leg no boot can cover.

And so, I defer to skinnies or the family friend, straight with stretch.

As a fashion editor that may render me persona non grata, but as a 50-year-old, I couldn’t care less. Until recently.

Last month, I discovered the perfect pair of wide-leg jeans.

Sezane 'Anthon' trousers, €120

Sézane’s ‘Anthon’ bleach denim trousers, to be exact. Flattering and affordable: they cinch my waist, drape my glutes, and get along with all the shoes in my wardrobe.

Unlike the rigid Y2K styles, these gems boast a soft chambray handle and an elasticated bow-tied waist.

If I’m bloated, post-holiday blues, or not in the mood to inhale, these bad boys have my back and my stomach.

Do they look like the provenance of fashion week cohorts or Scandi Instagram stars? No. They look like me. Most of all, they feel like me.

The best part? I wasn’t even looking. After years of trying on trending styles while my patience and self-esteem planned strike action, I called time and accepted my one-pair fate.

Was this denim meet-cute a one-off? A fashion unicorn? An overdue gift from the universe? Why the sudden stroke of luck after years of striking out?

In keeping with the superstition that good things come in threes, another two pairs of wide-leg jeans followed suit.

Both instances of serendipity happened in the Brown Thomas changing room.

Frame Le High Flared Jeans, Brown Thomas, €270

First up: Frame ‘Le High’ flare jeans. High-rise, stretchy, and wide leg from the knee, their comfy organic cotton and 2% elastane passed the ‘sit and stand’ test with easy recovery.

Ditto for LA brand Paige’s ‘Genevieve’ iteration. Although neither came home with me that day (I was on a saving spree), the experience underscored what I value in denim.

Paige 'Genevieve' High-Rise Flared Jeans, Brown Thomas, €315

Then it hit me: I had been approaching this retail quest like my early days of dating, fixating on a ‘type’ rather than what makes a good fit.

Cue: lots of wasted time and unmet expectations. Putting in the extra leg work to match potential partners with my non-negotiable needs instantly increased my success rate.

It also made me incorporate trends less literally. For instance, a skinny flare can be classified as a wide leg much in the same way as a stretchy straight leg can mimic its skinny brethren. Semantic wiggle room gives us the freedom to interpret fashion as we see fit.

Speaking of which, check out the denim dossier below before you go shopping. In the meantime, I’ll be negotiating peace talks with Gen Z – banana bread in hand.

DENIM DOs and DON’Ts

1. Do know your bottom line

Instead of shopping for a prescriptive denim genre, whether it’s skinny, boyfriend or straight — isolate three non-negotiable elements of style to guarantee a cracking fit.

Meeting these criteria creates a de facto shortlist, which mitigates changing room woes and allows space for trying styles outside your usual type.

2. Do bring a frank friend with no filter

Jeans shopping is a special kind of hell and should not be attempted alone.

Grab an objective third party or a frank friend with no filter (we all have one) to offer unfiltered advice and nix decision wobbles.

Make sure they photograph you (front and back) in every pair (good and bad) so that you get a sense of what suits you. You can treat them to a post-victory lunch after you slay the shopping street.

3. Don’t just stand there

Sit down to see if pockets flare and fabric whiskers.

Cross your legs to see if that full-length hem now resembles a culotte (#tallgirlproblems), squat, or bend over to see if the 90s called and want their visible thong back.

Wearing flats that day? Bring a heeled shoe or a boot to see how they alter the silhouette. Identify any red flags and file them as useful data points.

4. Don’t forget to measure yourself

Don’t believe everything you see on TikTok.

The latest viral jeans sizing trick involves putting the waistband around your neck. If it wraps with no excess fabric, consider it a done deal. Or not.

The last time I checked we also had hip and thigh measurements to consider. To manage expectations, invest in a soft measuring tape.

Take your vital statistics twice annually: autumn/winter and spring/summer.

Rather than looking just at the garment size, check its corresponding measurements. See the numbers as a body shape guideline.

For example, if your waist is 8in to 12in smaller than your hip or bust, you’re likely an hourglass and probably won’t have much luck with straight vintage denim.

Adjust your radar accordingly to curve-friendly cuts like the aforementioned skinny flares.

CREDITS

Annmarie, photographed by Miki Barlok, wears M&S ‘Sienna’ straight-leg jeans with stretch (extra-long), €32, marksandspencer.ie

Sézane ‘Anthon’ bleach denim trousers, €120, sezane.com

Frame ‘Le High’ flared jeans, Brown Thomas, €270

Paige ‘Genevieve’ high-rise flared jeans, Brown Thomas, €315, brownthomas.com