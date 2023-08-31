Simone Gannon: Seven new products on my radar — and a beauty icon returns

Lancôme Juicy Tubes

No, you’re not seeing things. The nineties have returned, and I couldn’t be happier.

I may have squealed when informed of the return of Lancôme’s inimitable Juicy Tubes. What a moment! My 16-year-old self is in glee.

The shiniest, stickiest, most glittery lip gloss that ever existed – and now it’s back.

Available in just a handful of shades back in the day, the relaunch boasts a whopping 20 colour options: ten classics reformulated and ten new fruity flavours in the original squeezy tube packaging we all know and love.

Be still my makeup-loving heart.

€28.50 each. Available from Brown Thomas.

Supergoop! Every Single Face SPF Watery Lotion

Supergoop’s excellent Every Single Face sunscreen is finally available on this side of the pond.

If you love exceptionally light, hydrating, fast-absorbing (and waterproof) sunscreens, this one is for you.

Although, all of their sunscreens are excellent, to be quite honest.

Quick and easy to apply and beautiful under makeup (and the perfect size to fling in your handbag), Every Single Face is non-greasy, good-for-your-skin perfection.

It’s reasonably priced, too.

Sculpted by Aimee Love Story: The Collection

Aimee Connolly said ‘I do’ last month, and she’s celebrating by gracing us with a new Sculpted by Aimee collection, Love Story.

An offering that includes several beautiful new products, including a body highlight, cryo facial tools, two new lipstick duos and the standout Wedding Palette.

Eight wearable shades of cream blush, highlight, powder bronzer and matte and shimmer eyeshadows in a decadent gold-embossed palette.

A lovely collection worthy of any wedding or special occasion.

Cloon Keen Amarius Candle

Craftsmanship and timeless elegance meet once more with the launch of Cloon Keen’s beautiful new candle, Amarius.

I must admit to a deep obsession with Cloon Keen candles, and this one again highlights precisely why.

A transportive blend of Clary Sage, Eucalyptus and Thyme with notes of smoky Tonka Bean, Amber and Cedarwood, Amarius is hand-poured opulence with a dash of intrigue and warmth thrown in for good measure.

A delicious, decadent introduction to the darker, cosier months.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Water Cream

A revolutionary new launch from Elizabeth Arden, Retinol + HPR Water Cream is faster, gentler and more effective than typical retinol, and according to their consumer trials, elicits results in just four weeks.

Combining an impressive blend of Retinol, Peptides, Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid, along with HPR, the next generation of Retinoid, this creamy, peachy-hued moisturiser is suitable for sensitive skin and gentle enough for use in both the morning and the evening.

Prada Paradoxe Intense

Prada Paradoxe was the fragrance launch of the year for me in 2022.

I wore it almost every day and even purchased a refill when it ran out (unheard of). So, you can imagine my excitement when Prada Paradoxe Intense hit the shelves a few weeks ago.

This is fresher, sweeter and intensely juicer than the first iteration, thanks to gorgeous pear, bergamot, neroli and jasmine notes, among others. Ten out of ten on all fronts.

€114 for 50ml. Available from Arnotts.

Saie Glossybounce High-shine Hydrating Lip Oil

A brand I can’t get enough of, skin-loving makeup brand Saie, is back with another excellent new launch and this time, it’s all about the lips.

Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Oil combines the slip of a lip balm and the shine of a gloss in a delicious, cushiony formula.

Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Shea Butter and Jojoba Oil, this is a glossy, gorgeous addition to any makeup bag (the packaging is rather fresh, too).

Available in six shades. €22 from Cult Beauty.

La Roche Posay Toleriane Foam-In-Gel Double Cleanser

If you have sensitive or ultra-sensitive skin, La Roche Posay has created a new cleanser just for you.

Loaded with skin-loving Ceramides, Glycerin, Niacinamide and a soothing Amino-Acid Complex, this light, foaming gel cleanser will gently sweep away makeup, sunscreen, oil and dirt without clogging pores or leaving the skin feeling stripped or dry.

Mild and exceptionally gentle on the skin, this can be used without needing a second cleanse, proving some much-needed relief for sensitive skin.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.