Helen Steele’s new Dunnes Stores collection includes a matching jacket for your dog

Helen Steele’s latest collection at Dunnes Stores is all about the outdoors and features cosy fleeces, colourful leggings and even a matching jacket for your walking buddy.
Home Run is inspired by trans-seasonal days spent running in the countryside and through city streets. The collection is full of bright pops of colour alongside punchy neons and features activewear and outerwear that will see you through autumn and winter.
From printed leggings and even a matching jacket for your pooch, Home Run has you covered with shades of blue, purple, red and pink.
Other highlights from the collection include graphic tees, hats and a black jacket that is perfect for rainy day walks.
The new pieces are designed to be worn on their own or all together — you choose how you run.
- Find Home Run by Helen Steele in selected Dunnes Stores and at dunnesstores.com.