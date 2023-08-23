Bargain Hunter: An air fryer for less than €50 and an Apple MacBook for €645

Save over €1K on Apple Macbooks

Heading in to the new school or college year without a working piece of tech is a sure fire way to add stress to the new year, but so is starting a new term broke or in debt. Thankfully, companies like Refurbed offer an alternative with refurbished, reconditioned electronic devices that look and work like new. Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Pro 2018 (13.3") for just €645 (RRP €1,749), or the Apple MacBook Air 2020 (13.3") for €819 (RR €1,129), a super light defence for carrying around campus. See refurbed.ie.

Pastel kitchen accessories and air fryers in Lidl for under €50

Pink kitchen accessories from Lidl

If you're in the market for a new air fryer, or your first one, you can't go far wrong with the adorable new pastel Salter iterations available in Lidl from tomorrow, Thursday 24. Priced at just €49.99 (RRP €89.99), they are available in baby pink, mint and baby blue. If you're kitting out a new flat, they also have matching kettles (€24.99), toasters (€24.99) espresso machines (€69.99) and stainless steel knife sets (4 piece, €8.99). The pink range is very Barbiecore if we do say so ourselves. See lidl.ie.

Two for €20 on big brand washing products in Tesco

Fairy washing up products are on offer in Tesco

Save on Fairy, Ariel and Bold washing products in Tesco with any two for €20 with your clubcard from now until August 29. The offer includes Fairy, Bold and Ariel 51 washing pods packs (RRP €16) and Fairy Platinum All In One Original 51 Dishwasher Tablets (€16.50). See tesco.ie.

Save on ELEVEN Australia haircare

Dry Texture Finishing Spray from ELEVEN Australia

ELEVEN Australia is one of the more affordable professional, in-salon haircare ranges out there. Save an extra €2 on a range of their products now at hair republic including our favourite, the Deep Clean shampoo (now €19.99, was €21.99) and the Dry Finish Texture Spray (now €21.99, was €21.99). See hairrepublic.ie.

Save €900pp on a trip to the Maldives with Tropical Sky

Dhawa Ihuru resort in the Maldives

Honeymoon planning? Dhawa Ihuru (formerly known as Angsana Ihuru), is an all-inclusive island retreat on North Malé Atoll, surrounded by crystal clear blue waters, black-tip reef sharks, eagle rays, and turtles. If you book a trip to the rest by October 31, 2023 with Tropical Sky, you can enjoy savings of up to €900pp when you travel between now and April 30, 2024. A seven night stay at Dhawa Ihuru, is priced from €2,899pp (was €3,799pp) based on two people sharing a beach front villa on an all inclusive basis. Includes return flights and transfers. See tropicalsky.ie