Weekend Loves: Culture Night, creepy-crawlies and culinary adventures

Emulate SJP’s style in Magee’s new collection

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker has a home in Donegal and is a fan of Magee 1866 — most recently spotted in a beautiful pink wool ‘Mourne jacket’ with champagne-coloured lining.

The brand has just launched its new Autumn/Winter 2023 collection which features fabrics in a beautiful autumnal colour palette made at the company mill in Donegal.

The range includes classic wardrobe staples such as jackets, gilets, and herringbone tweed coats that are true investment pieces as well as the more unusual striped ‘Klara’ wrap jacket pictured here (€350).

Learn to cook great Italian food on the Villa Burlamacchi x Dunowen House Tuscan Adventure

Head to Tuscany for a delicious culinary adventure

If you’ve always wanted to make authentic handmade pasta, the most delicious Italian sauces, the perfect pizza, or divine Italian desserts then a week-long culinary and wine-tasting

retreat in Tuscany may be right up your street.

Kela Hodgins of Dunowen House has devised a Tuscan Culinary Adventure in the rolling hills of Tuscany which includes seven nights in the historic five-star Villa Burlamacchi, cookery classes, vineyard trips, and two spa treatments.

If you can’t make it to Italy you can also head to Dunowen House for weekend and one-day experiences at the end of November and into December.

The Tuscan Culinary Adventure costs from €2,700 per person with the group limited to just 14 people for the personal touch.

Saranna Curran, Trainee Ranger at Fota Wildlife Park with a stick insect, one of the many rare and interesting invertebrates which will be on display at the Bug Bonanza Weekend from 12noon to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday in the Marquee at Fota Wildlife Park. Pic: Darragh Kane

Get up close with creepy-crawlies at Fota this weekend

Insect lovers can get up close and personal with some interesting insects this weekend as Fota Wildlife Park hosts its special Bug Bonanza Weekend.

Meet curious creepy-crawlies and learn about their anatomy and adaptations with the zoologists onsite, attend a talk about Fota’s resident insects, or examine the collection of preserved invertebrates from UCC including the Atlas moth which has the largest wingspan of all.

If you’ve got questions that have been bugging you for a while then Fota’s zoologists will be on hand to answer them and you can also test your own invertebrate intelligence in the ‘guess the bug’ quiz.

Paul Flynn. Picture: Nathan Burke

An evening of tantalising tastes at Airfield Estate

Dublin-based foodies will be delighted to learn that acclaimed chef and author Paul Flynn is coming to Overends Kitchen at Airfield Estate on Friday and Saturday next.

Flynn will be making dishes inspired by the recipes in his upcoming book Butter Boy using produce from the working 38-acre farm at Airfield.

The specially curated seasonal four-course dinner will be served in a communal setting and will start with a welcome drink and canapes.

Tickets cost €95 per person and organic, biodynamic and natural wines from Le Caveau can be added for a further €40.

Butter Boy: Collected Stories & Recipes (€40), published by Nine Bean Rows, comes out on September 14.

Tickets for Paul Flynn at Overends Kitchen are available at airfield.ie.

Retro Disney wallpaper and fabric by Sanderson.

Nostalgia abounds in the new Disney x Sanderson collection

English wallpaper company Sanderson first collaborated with Disney in 1928 so it is only natural that for Disney’s 100th year, designers at the company have delved into the archives to bring a sprinkle of nostalgic magic to our homes.

Their newly discovered collection of classic wallpapers and fabrics feature much loved Disney characters including Mickey and Minnie Mouse and Snow White which have been authentically reproduced.

Original animation stills, posters, brochures, and character guidelines have also inspired a new range of whimsical designs featuring iconic characters including Donald Duck, Dumbo, Winnie the Pooh and Bambi — all rendered in true Sanderson style with a beautiful timeless aesthetic.

A nostalgic, joyful collection that will brighten any home. All fabrics and wallpapers are printed in the UK. Wallpaper prices from €151 and fabrics from €125.

To find your local stockist or to shop online go to sandersondesigngroup.com.

Launching the national programme for Culture Night’s 18th edition were Maureen Kennelly of The Arts Council alongside Galway rapper Sweetlemondae, Dublin R&B singer-songwriter Zeinab, drag queen extraordinaire Candy Warhol, presenter Sarah Jane Foster plus hip-hop dancers from Limerick’s Top 8 and contemporary circus performers from Síolta Circus adding their incredible moves to the action at The Complex Smithfield. Pic: Julien Behal

Culture Night comes of age with a sparkling programme of events

Culture Night is one of the best nights of the year across Ireland and this September the event officially grows up as it celebrates its 18th birthday.

What started in Dublin’s Temple Bar in 2006 is now a night of culture, discovery, fun, and entertainment in towns, cities, and villages across Ireland and this year’s event will be no exception.

Directed by the Arts Council, the vast 2023 programme launched earlier this week includes plenty of highlights including Candy’s Sweet As Circus Cabaret at Cork’s Marina Market, a Pop Up Gaeltacht in Galway’s Middle Street, and Culture Shock Jam Dance in Limerick.

Elsewhere author Colum McCann will be in conversation in Leitrim, there’ll be dancing under the stars in Kerry, lively literary debate in Sligo, and improvised jazz in Dublin’s Smithfield.

To find out what’s happening in your local area see culturenight.ie.

Pat Martin comes to The Big Grill with his West Tennessee Whole Hog event

Finger-licking food at its finest at The Big Grill this weekend

Finger-licking food at its finest at The Big Grill this weekend Whether you love to cook or you simply love to eat, The Big Grill, Europe's biggest BBQ and food festival, is the only place to be this weekend.

Take the kids to Dublin’s Herbert Park today and tomorrow - the event is free for under 12s and there’s plenty to keep them occupied and entertained in the Little Grillers area.

There’s an incredible array of food to whet your appetite from some of Ireland’s best restaurants, demonstrations by some of the best chefs from Ireland and abroad on the Bastecamp stage, and drinks talks with the best producers, mixologists and makers around on the Brewcamp stage.

Pat Martin’s West Tennessee Whole Hog will see two extra large Oxford Sandy pigs from Dermot Allen’s Winetavern Farm slow-roasted in a traditional brick pit for 30 hours, before being served with slaw the old-school way.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Shauna & Mark Froydenlund, previously joint chef patrons of 2-Michelin starred Marcus at The Berkeley in London, will be cooking their Vindaloo short rib.