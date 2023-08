Colin Horgan’s Dublin designer pop-up

The clothes of Co. Kerry designer Colin Horgan have been worn by international artists including Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Kehlani, while Irish singer Tolü Makay is also a fan.

If you’d like to get your hands on some of Horgan’s incredible pieces then make your way to his sample sale taking place tomorrow and Monday (August 13 and 14) at NHO: New Hair Order in Dublin.

The sample sale features a limited amount of one-off and end-of-line pieces with up to 70 per cent off the original price.

Tops in a variety of sizes will be available, as well as skirts, dresses and outerwear pieces such as jackets and coats – some of which are unisex.

Prices range from €25 to €1,000. The sale takes place from 11am to 6pm at 26th South William Street, Dublin 2.

Instagram: @colinhorgan

Celebrate World Elephant Day at Dublin Zoo. Pic: Patrick Bolger

Celebrate World Elephant Day at Dublin Zoo

Did you know that today is World Elephant Day? To celebrate these magnificent animals, Dublin Zoo will mark the occasion by bringing back its much-loved keeper talks this weekend.

At the Kaziranga Trail visitors can expect plenty of arts and crafts as well as games and fun opportunities to explore Haughton House – the beautiful Victorian building in the Zoo (also a cool and quirky wedding venue).

Face painting will also be available for anyone who wants to join the herd. Standard ticket prices apply.

Tickets from €14, dublinzoo.ie

‘The Garden Table’ is a fundraising dinner taking place at the Beech Hill Garden Centre in Montenotte on the evening of August 24th. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Trigon Hotels host fundraising dinner in aid of Cope Foundation

As part of an ongoing partnership between Trigon Hotels and the Cope Foundation, a gala event will take place at the Beech Hill Garden Centre in Montenotte, Cork on the evening of August 24.

‘The Garden Table’ dinner will be a top-class culinary event, where people supported by Cope will work alongside team members from Trigon Hotels for an evening of camaraderie and shared purpose.

Guests will be welcomed with a selection of refreshments before being treated to a beautiful meal designed by Trigon Hotels Group Executive Chef Alex Petit incorporating fruit and vegetables from Cope Foundation’s sensory garden.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Get the job done in cool and contemporary overalls by Abito

Get the job done in stylish Irish overalls

People have been wearing durable, hard-working clothes to get the job done for generations so there’s something quite nostalgic and yet contemporary about the new overalls by Abito.

Designed by Eve Anne Cullinan and Catherine Giovannelli, the overall smock is inspired by the traditional ‘grembiule’ of Italy and by the Kinsale smock and is similar to those worn by seafaring folk across Europe.

The cool and comfortable Abito Overall No. 1 is designed to be worn over your clothing while gardening or engaging in creative pursuits such as painting.

Durable and practical, it is made from 100% cotton denim and comes in three colours – tobacco, olive and indigo. Its oversized fit comes in four length sizes depending on one’s height.

Find the smocks at the Dublin Horse Show this weekend or online at abitoilive.com, €240.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin Sardinian Citrus Flavoured Truffles

Butlers and Drumshanbo Gunpowder Gin create new range with Italian twist

Two successful Irish family businesses have come together to create a delicious new range of products.

Butlers Chocolates and the Shed Distillery, home of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, have collaborated to create a new range of chocolate truffles featuring Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with Sardinian Citrus.

The product development team at Butlers worked closely with the team at The Shed Distillery to create the perfect fusion of flavour that combines delicious Butlers milk chocolate with the exotic oriental botanicals and Sardinian citrus flavours of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

The range has just launched at Dublin Airport, as well as in the UK and New Zealand, and will roll out in other international markets over the coming months.

Rodd & Gunn menswear

New Zealand heritage menswear comes to Arnotts

New Zealand heritage menswear brand Rodd & Gunn has just landed at Arnotts adding to its stable of stores worldwide which includes Galeries Lafayette, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus and John Lewis.

The brand features great quality menswear including cotton polos, chino trousers, denim pieces, lightweight jackets and more.

The current collection includes stylish long-sleeve and short-sleeve Italian linen shirts and linen shorts as well as rugby-inspired printed sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets.