Skirting the issue: Find the perfect skirt to fit your style this season

There’s no point skirting around the issue — skirts are back. After a brief sabbatical, where dressing from the waist up was a must, we are now giving the bottom half of our look the attention it deserves.
From Prada’s penchant for the mini to floor-sweeping maxis at Saint Laurent and everything in between, finding your skirt style is an all-inclusive affair.
Choose a show-stopping skirt for a look that will last through all the seasons, as seen at Erdem at Brown Thomas.
You’ll be feeling anything but sad when donning this sky-blue midi skirt, €169.95, Part Two at Arnotts.
Showcasing from the back - the oversized bow detail is the pièce de résistance of this stunning skirt, €280, Cobbler’s Lane.
Off-White: Be the cream of the fashion set in an off-white midi skirt, €38, Michelle Keegan at Very.
Revive the noughties maxi denim skirt trend with contemporary side-splitting details, €20, Penneys.
Upgrade your cargo pant obsession to the cargo skirt for a lesson in utilitarian chic, €27.99, H&M.
Let your transitional style roar in a leopard print midi skirt,€195, Sandro.
Show off your sun-kissed pins in a zesty orange print mini skirt, €88, Warehouse.
Shine bright in summer sequins — match with a rock tee for extra edge, €95, Bow And Pearl.
Nail two trends in one when you slip into this Barbie pink satin midi skirt, €140, Boden at Next.