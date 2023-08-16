Skirting the issue: Find the perfect skirt to fit your style this season

From Prada’s penchant for the mini to floor-sweeping maxis at Saint Laurent and everything in between
Skirting the issue: Find the perfect skirt to fit your style this season

Skirts are back, says Paula Burns.

Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

There’s no point skirting around the issue  — skirts are back. After a brief sabbatical, where dressing from the waist up was a must, we are now giving the bottom half of our look the attention it deserves. 

From Prada’s penchant for the mini to floor-sweeping maxis at Saint Laurent and everything in between, finding your skirt style is an all-inclusive affair.

Get The Look

Erdem at Brown Thomas
Erdem at Brown Thomas

Choose a show-stopping skirt for a look that will last through all the seasons, as seen at Erdem at Brown Thomas.

Sky-blue midi skirt, €169.95, Part Two at Arnotts
Sky-blue midi skirt, €169.95, Part Two at Arnotts

Feeling Blue: You’ll be feeling anything but sad when donning this sky-blue midi skirt, €169.95, Part Two at Arnotts.

€280, Cobbler’s Lane
€280, Cobbler’s Lane

#ieloves: All Wrapped Up: Showcasing from the back - the oversized bow detail is the pièce de résistance of this stunning skirt, €280, Cobbler’s Lane.

Off-white midi skirt, €38, Michelle Keegan at Very
Off-white midi skirt, €38, Michelle Keegan at Very

Pocket Friendly: Off-White: Be the cream of the fashion set in an off-white midi skirt, €38, Michelle Keegan at Very.

€20, Penneys
€20, Penneys

Split Screen: Revive the noughties maxi denim skirt trend with contemporary side-splitting details, €20, Penneys.

€27.99, H&amp;M
€27.99, H&M

Utility Chic: Upgrade your cargo pant obsession to the cargo skirt for a lesson in utilitarian chic, €27.99, H&M.

Leopard print midi skirt,€195, Sandro
Leopard print midi skirt,€195, Sandro

Roaring Success: Let your transitional style roar in a leopard print midi skirt,€195, Sandro.

Orange print mini skirt, €88, Warehouse
Orange print mini skirt, €88, Warehouse

Orange Appeal: Show off your sun-kissed pins in a zesty orange print mini skirt, €88, Warehouse.

€95, Bow And Pearl
€95, Bow And Pearl

The Shining: Shine bright in summer sequins — match with a rock tee for extra edge, €95, Bow And Pearl.

Barbie pink satin midi skirt, €140, Boden at Next
Barbie pink satin midi skirt, €140, Boden at Next

Smooth As Silk: Nail two trends in one when you slip into this Barbie pink satin midi skirt, €140, Boden at Next.

Read More

Corina Gaffey: Sustainability walks the walk at Copenhagen Fashion Week

More in this section

Kicks with a conscience: 10 ways to wear eco-friendly runners Kicks with a conscience: 10 ways to wear eco-friendly runners
The bright side: Ten jolts of colour to liven up a dreary summer The bright side: Ten jolts of colour to liven up a dreary summer
High shine: Here's why TikTok is going wild for lip oil High shine: Here's why TikTok is going wild for lip oil
Fashionskirts
<p>Some of the highlights of the Copenhagen Fashion Week</p>

Corina Gaffey: Sustainability walks the walk at Copenhagen Fashion Week

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd