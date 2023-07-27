Simone Gannon: Eight unique treatments to try this summer

1. Seabody Rebalance Treatment at Castle Spa, Dromoland Castle, Co. Clare

The first spa partner of Irish wellness brand Seabody, Castle Spa at Dromoland Castle now offers several exclusive and luxurious Seabody treatments.

The Rebalance Treatment, in particular, stands out.

A transformative therapy that commences with breathwork to balance the mind and body, followed by full body exfoliation, a hydrating and detoxing cold-pressed algal biomasque, a deep facial cleanse, and an invigorating scalp massage.

Heaven on earth.

From €180 for 60 minutes. www.dromoland.ie.

2. DMK Enzyme Therapy at Base Skin, Galway

An impressive all-rounder when it comes to gentle but effective skin rejuvenation.

DMK Enzyme Therapy is a bespoke treatment that unclogs pores, sweeps away dead skin cells, deeply hydrates, reduces scarring and pigmentation, and visibly tightens and brightens.

Helping to restore the skin to peak condition via an enzyme mask, this is a powerful 45-minute treatment you’ll want to book again and again.

Suitable for all skin types, DMK Enzyme Therapy is particularly ideal for those with very sensitive skin, rosacea, or acne.

From €130 for the first treatment. A course of three is recommended. www.baseskin.ie.

3. DiamondTome Hydro-Dermabrasion at Renew Clinic, Kildare

Taking exfoliation to the next level, DiamondTome Hydro-Dermabrasion uses two different devices, a Diamond-Chip Wand and a Hydro Wand, to deeply exfoliate the skin while simultaneously pushing hydrating and repairing serums deep into the skin.

A unique treatment that will help to treat and diminish a range of skin concerns, including the appearance of sun damage, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring, age spots, blackheads, milia, fine lines and much more.

From €150 for one session. www.renewclinic.ie.

4. The Grounding Ritual at Easanna Spa, Sheen Falls, Co. Kerry

A ritual in every sense of the word, The Grounding Ritual at Easanna Spa is designed to alleviate the symptoms of mental burnout, anxiety, and physical fatigue in the body.

With a specific focus on the back of the body, this exceptional full-body treatment combines Ground Wellbeing’s award-winning wellness products with firm massage and reflexology.

Whether you choose a 60 or 90-minute ritual, The Grounding Ritual releases deeply rooted muscular tension and helps to balance and reconnect the body and mind.

A powerful treatment that will benefit many.

From €150 for 60 minutes or €200 for 90 minutes. www.sheenfallslodge.ie.

5. Cryotherapy at Galgorm, Co. Antrim

The latest addition to The Spa at Galgorm, Cryotherapy, sometimes known as Cold Therapy, is a popular treatment with multiple health benefits for the skin and body.

Available at The Spa at Galgorm via a state-of-the-art cryonic cryo-screen device, this therapy uses rapidly cooling gas to increase blood circulation, rejuvenate the skin, reduce inflammation, and assist with pain and injury recovery, among many other benefits.

Cryotherapy can be booked individually or combined with facial therapies.

From €120 for one session or €495 for a package of five. www.galgorm.com.

6. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) at ORA Clinic, Dublin

Platelet Rich Plasma or PRP is a highly effective treatment that uses stem cells from your blood to significantly improve volume, reduce the appearance of fine lines, improve skin tone and clarity, and generally reinvigorate the skin.

Suitable for the face, neck, chest, and hands (and in the joints for treating sports injuries and joint pain), this is an excellent treatment that promotes natural healing in the skin.

Available alone or as a combination treatment with microneedling for optimum results.

From €500 per treatment. www.oraskinclinic.ie.

7. Medik8 Platinum Facial at Johnstown Estate, Co. Meath

A blend of cutting-edge science and luxurious, experiential spa therapy, Medik8 Platinum Facial is a fantastic treatment for dull or dehydrated skin.

Using Medik8’s multi-award winning products, including two exclusives created just for this treatment, Scientific Mushroom Thermal Exfoliator and Age Defying Mask, this visibly plumps, hydrates, and rejuvenates the skin, delivering instant and long-lasting radiance.

€135 for a 60-minute treatment. Includes 90 minutes of access to The Spa Thermal Suite. www.thejohnstownestate.com.

8. Lavender and Sandalwood Serenity Massage at Bellevue Spa, Montenotte Hotel, Cork

A deeply relaxing and comforting treatment, Lavender and Sandalwood Serenity Massage at The Montenotte Hotel are what spa treatments are all about.

A unique combination of Swedish and neuromuscular massage techniques, this 50-minute treatment helps relieve body tension and promote lymphatic drainage, leaving you looking and feeling like the best version of yourself.

From €85 for 50 minutes. www.themontenottehotel.com.

Treatment prices and availability are subject to change and may vary depending on the administering therapist.