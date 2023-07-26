Keep your hat on: 10 ways to make the most of your accessories

This summer let your supporting pieces take the starring sartorial role.
To instantly elevate your summer wardrobe add some interesting accessories into the mix.
Think gold jewellery for winning style, or break up an all-black combo with this season’s must-have basket bag.
The power of accessories is rising making the finishing touches the unexpected the star of the show.
Keep your hat on while rocking some statement jewellery for an accessories-driven look, as seen at Never Fully Dressed.
Lean into the Yellowstone-inspired ranch trend with a cowboy-style straw hat, €35.50, Oliver Bonas.
Bring sexy back to the swimsuit in a daring red cut-out one-piece, €58, Boux Avenue.
Stave off the glare of the summer sun without the guilt in these sustainably made sunnies, €79, CRANN.
Give your beach style an endorphin hit in a colour-infused kaftan, €270, Stine Goya.
Wear it as a headscarf to the beach or a necktie at night - the silk scarf is the beating heart of summer accessories, €59, COS.
Give some structure to your fav flowy dress with the perennial raffia belt, €35, M&S.
Finish off your day-to-night look with a must-have pair of gold hoop earrings, €70, FRKL at Brown Thomas.
From the pool to street style, the basket bag is this season’s most versatile accessory, €32.95, Burke by Design.
Love them or loathe them the Birkenstock remains a firm favourite amongst the fashion set, €125, Birkenstock at & Other Stories.