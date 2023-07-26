Keep your hat on: 10 ways to make the most of your accessories

This summer let your supporting pieces take the starring sartorial role.

To instantly elevate your summer wardrobe add some interesting accessories into the mix.

Think gold jewellery for winning style, or break up an all-black combo with this season’s must-have basket bag.

The power of accessories is rising making the finishing touches the unexpected the star of the show.

Get The Look:

Pic: Never Fully Dressed

Keep your hat on while rocking some statement jewellery for an accessories-driven look, as seen at Never Fully Dressed.

Straw Cowboy Hat, €35.50, Oliver Bonas

Pocket Friendly: Ranch Dressing: Lean into the Yellowstone-inspired ranch trend with a cowboy-style straw hat, €35.50, Oliver Bonas.

Cut Out Swimsuit, €58, Boux Avenue

Swim Club: Bring sexy back to the swimsuit in a daring red cut-out one-piece, €58, Boux Avenue.

Sunglasses, €79, CRANN

Sun Screen: Stave off the glare of the summer sun without the guilt in these sustainably made sunnies, €79, CRANN.

Kaftan, €270, Stine Goya

Colour Therapy: Give your beach style an endorphin hit in a colour-infused kaftan, €270, Stine Goya.

Silk Print Scarf, €59, COS

Heart-To-Heart: Wear it as a headscarf to the beach or a necktie at night - the silk scarf is the beating heart of summer accessories, €59, COS.

Rafia Belt, €35, M&S

Belt Up: Give some structure to your fav flowy dress with the perennial raffia belt, €35, M&S.

Double Hero Hoop Charm Earrings, €70, FRKL at Brown Thomas

In A Hoop: Finish off your day-to-night look with a must-have pair of gold hoop earrings, €70, FRKL at Brown Thomas.

Raffia Swirl Bag, €32.95, Burke by Design

#ieloves: Swirl Pool: From the pool to street style, the basket bag is this season’s most versatile accessory, €32.95, Burke by Design.

Black Sandals, €125, Birkenstock at & Other Stories

Classic Hit: Love them or loathe them the Birkenstock remains a firm favourite amongst the fashion set, €125, Birkenstock at & Other Stories.