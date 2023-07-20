Thinking Pink: 10 ways to get set for Barbie's cinema debut, and a summer of tie-in events

When it comes to pink, shade is everything.
Each iteration on the colour wheel carries its own energy and meaning from titular names like Elsa Schiaparelli’s ‘Shocking Pink’ to Maison Valentino’s equally subversive ‘Pink PP’.
Take a look at TikTok. Where Y2K fashion fans defer to girl-band bubblegum and pastels; adherents of ‘Millennial Pink’ prefer its desaturated, gender-neutral subtext.
With the Barbiecore aesthetic now trending, expect fluorescent fuchsia to reinstate a sartorial appetite for unapologetic, fun-loving freedom.
Looking for some inspiration? We’ve found 13 ways to think pink. Rose-coloured glasses optional.
‘Augie’ blouse, €210; ‘Fatuna’ trousers, €210, Stine Goya
‘Jet Set’ heels, Stine Goya, €320
‘Arc’ drop earrings, Shock of Grey, €58
‘Elon’ mini dress with stand-up collar, Essential Antwerp, €195
‘Rosette’ blush pink ruffled bandeau mini dress, Club L London, €250
‘Goddess’ halter neck flare jumpsuit, Club L London, €83
Crinkle top, H&M, €22.99
Ganni ‘Banner’ saddle leather crossbody bag, Brown Thomas, €345
Ganni faded double satin maxi skirt, Luisa Via Roma, €275
'Whisper Ruth' bow mini dress, French Connection, €100
- BARBIE PINK: French Connection elevates Barbiecore from cosplay to cocktails with their bougie bow mini dress. Cosmo, anyone?
- CERISE PINK: Massimo Dutti’s linen crossover top proves that pink can be perfectly elegant, especially when paired with coffee-coloured tones.
- BABY PINK: This soufflé-light hue lends itself to delicate pleats and ruching as seen at H&M; not to mention Bimba Y Lola’s cute denim culottes.
- TAFFY PINK: There’s something nostalgic about Ganni’s satin maxi skirt with its delicious sheen evoking memories of old-school saltwater candy.
- MAGENTA PINK: Making an entrance just got more colourful with Club L London’s magenta jumpsuit. This is the stuff of epic party lore.