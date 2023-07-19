Plastic fantastic: 10 ways to get in the pink ahead of the Barbie film

As the much-anticipated Barbie Movie hits the big screen, fashion is living in a Barbie world.
Barbiecore is the hottest trend of the summer - making hot pink the starring hue.
This is the perfect excuse to inject some well-deserved vibrancy to your wardrobe.
Don’t fret if hot pink isn’t your vibe, as any shade will do.
It turns out a life in plastic is sartorially fantastic.
Take it to the max with head-to-toe Barbiecore pink, as seen at Subtle Poison.
Turn up the sartorial volume on the jeans and a nice top look with a balloon sleeve top, €65, Forever New at Brown Thomas.
Popping pink tailored shorts will bring you seamlessly from the office to cocktail hour, €175, The Kooples.
Softly does it as you ease into the pink trend in a pretty pastel bow-detailed dress, €245, Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny at Arnotts.
Show off your pins in a shimmering daisy sequined mini skirt, €129, & Other Stories.
Keep it casual while staying on trend in wide-leg pink trousers, €165, Essentiel Antwerp.
Step out into the summer heat in Barbie-inspired bubblegum pink mules, €52, Long Tall Sally at Very.
Bring the Barbiecore trend through to your accessories with this stunning pink gemstone bracelet, €60, Magpie Rose.
Slip into ruffles and frills for a hot after-hours summer look, €49.95, Zara.
Make the cropped blazer your cover-up of choice this summer, €70.50, Next.