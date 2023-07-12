Bargain Hunter: Lidl's summer clearance sale and at-home alternatives to salon treatments

Lidl's summer clearance sale

Lidl will be discounting a number of items from its summer collection from this Saturday, July 15, including hanging garden chairs, BBQ's and sun loungers. Included in the sale is a black and grey hanging garden chair, originally priced at €249.99, now priced at €179.99. A weatherproof sunlounger and folding chair are also reduced to €79.99 (was €99.99) and €49.99 (€64.99), respectively. See lidl.ie

Beauty at home

iGlow Lash Maximizer

We're all trying to cut down on discretionary spending at the moment, and for many of us, that means leaving more time between beauty appointments or scrapping some altogether. For me, LVL Lash Lifts are the treatment I love but can't justify the cost of at the moment. Instead, I've been using iGlow Lash Maximizer and going for a simple tint of the eyelashes now and then in the salon. The product, which has been popular amongst influencers for years, promises fuller eyelashes in as little as 3-8 weeks. I've been using it a couple of times a week for the past month and can see a real difference in my eyelashes. The 3ml tube is supposed to last between 3-5 months with normal use. It's usually a €54.95 investment, but currently on offer for €46.70 as part of Cloud10 Beauty's summer sale.

Dybrow from Eylure

Another cost-saving measure I've implemented is dying my eyebrows at home to stretch out the time between brow appointments in the salon. Eyelure Dybrow (€9.95) is my product of choice and also available from cloud10beauty.com.

Festival finds

Inflatable Sofa and Camping Chair from Lidl

With Indiependence, All Together Now and Electric Picnic just weeks away, many of us are looking at ways to make the festival experience more comfortable this year. From Sunday, July 23, you can pick up a Camping Chair for €19.99, easy to pack up and transport thanks to the carry bag, and an Inflatable Sofa for €29.99. Mark the date in your calendar. See aldi.ie