In pictures: Irish cosmetic brand opens first permanent store in Cork shopping centre

Award-winning Irish cosmetic brand Ayu has opened its first permanent store in Cork’s Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

The opening of the store marks an exciting step for the brand as it expands its online presence following a previous pop-up shop at Kildare Village.

The permanent home at Mahon Point Shopping Centre was officially opened by founder Suzie O’Neill who invited beauty enthusiasts to attend the event.

Ayu Cosmetics was founded in 2015 by Suzie O’Neill, who is an internationally renowned makeup artist. The brand started with a collection of makeup brushes and has continued to grow into a full range of products such as tanning and skincare essentials.

Other products include Ayu’s best-selling concealer, Hyaluronic Acid infused Perfect Skin foundation, and eye-popping shades of shadows, blushers, and bronzers designed to boost complexion and confidence.

Suzie O'Neill at the opening of the Ayu Cosmetics Store in Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Speaking about the opening, CEO and founder of Ayu Cosmetics, Suzie O’Neill described it as a “dream come true”.

“We believe that beauty has the power to inspire and empower, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our vision to life. Our Cork store is more than just a place to shop; it's a destination where beauty meets creativity, confidence, and self-expression,” she said.

“We can't wait to welcome our customers, and we look forward to opening many more stores across the country in the near future!”

Ayu’s range is vegan and cruelty-free. The tanning range, AyuGlo is manufactured in Ireland, and they are currently in the process of removing all plastic from their packaging.

Joanne Hickey at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Sarah O'Reilly at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Niamh Minihane at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Aoife Brennan at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Caitlin O'Mahony at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Lorraine O'Brien and Suzie O'Neill at the opening of the new Ayu Cosmetics Store. Picture: Brian McEvoy

The Ayu Cosmetics store is open Monday-Wednesday 9.30am-7pm, 9.30-9pm on Thursday and Friday, 9.30am-7pm Saturday, and 11am-6pm on Sunday