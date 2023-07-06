Join the club: 11 ways to wear bright and vibrant orange

As temperatures rise and far-flung holidays beckon, our wardrobes demand a splash of colour – something that mirrors the warm, optimistic vibe of the season.
Oh, orange! How we’ve missed you.
Second to red on the rainbow but first when it comes to quenching our style thirst; no hue is quite as juicy.
Prefer something low-key? Try a squeeze of equally tasty cohorts like tangerine, apricot, squash, mango, or papaya.
Whatever your flavour profile, we’ve got 11 tangy ways to wear it.
Refresh, restore, revitalise.
‘Isla’ TENCEL™ Lyocell and linen midi dress, Mara Hoffman, €680
Straw bucket hat, COS, €45
‘Rocks in the Sky’ orange earrings, Magpie Rose Jewellery, €80
Peggy sunglasses, Ace & Tate, €110
Nappa leather ‘croissant’ bag, Massimo Dutti, €89.95
Halter-neck cropped top, COS, €39
Floral-print pure silk scarf, COS x Stephen Doherty, €79
Espadrille mule, Guanabana Handmade, €145
Alice + Olivia ‘Willis’ satin-jacquard wide-leg trousers, The Outnet, were €449; now €180
Rodebjer ‘Donya’ organic cotton-poplin midi dress, The Outnet, was €369; now €185
100% linen kimono blazer, Massimo Dutti, €89.95
- NICE ACCENT: Use ombre detailing to break up an orange colour block and to add visual interest to a look.
- TRY TEXTURES: Mix linen with neutral raffia and straw textures for a breezy bohemian feel.
- SHINE ON: Looking to elevate an outfit? Dublin-based Magpie Rose Jewellery (magpierose.com) uses semi-precious gems like orange agate cave stones that have natural sparkly druzy inclusions.
- CREATIVE COLOUR-BLOCKING: Lean into the creative energy of the colour orange by pairing it with pink and yellow.