Bargain Hunter: School uniform sale in M&S, Cúl Camp essentials in Aldi, Aer Lingus' US flight sale

Get kitted out for Cúl Camps in Aldi

If your child(ren) are headed to Cúl Camps in the coming week, they will need to bring a hurley and helmet for Hurling/Camogie, a mouthguard for football, and suitable playing gear (tracksuit, shorts, runners, boots) for the week. Aldi will have a range of these items in the middle aisles from Thursday, July 6, including Azzuri Kids' Helmets for €39.99, Crane Junior (€9.99) and Intermediate Hurleys (€14.99), Hurling Grips (€3.49, 2 pack) and mouth guards (€2.79). See aldi.ie

M&S' school uniform sale — and Shwop for Oxfam initiative

The kids are barely out of the classroom, but already parents are thinking about the costs associated with the next school year. M&S have just launched a Back to School Shwopping campaign, where they’re calling for people across Ireland to drop off school uniform items of clothing (from any brand and any school) at Swhopping boxes in all M&S stores. The items will then be offered for affordable-resale to families across Ireland in Oxfam stores or on a dedicated eBay online store with all funds going to Oxfam. Any school uniform that can’t be resold in Oxfam shops or on eBay will be recycled or reused where possible. It's a great circular way to support families who are struggling — and there's also a benefit to M&S Sparks customers who get involved. They will receive 20% off selected kids clothing at M&S for participating in the scheme.

If you're buying new uniforms in M&S, the store have also announced they won't be increasing the cost of school uniform items this year - the third year in a row they've confirmed prices will stay the same as the year prior — and there is currently a 20% off offer ongoing for all early-bird shoppers. After you've got all the kids kitted out, you'll be able to treat yourself for less with 20% off across the M&S Classics wine range over in the Foodhall. See marksandspencer.com/ie

Aer Lingus' US flight sale

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Aer Lingus has announced a US flight sale with flights from just €169 to North America when booked before next Monday (July 10). The offer is valid for travel from September 1, 2023 to March 21, 2024. We had a quick browse of the site and found return flights from Dublin to New York for €340 and Dublin to Orlando for €348 this September — last minute trip anyone? See aerlingus.com

Score yourself a free bottle of perfume at The Perfume Shop

YSL Beauty Libre Le Parfum, €118 for 50ml, available from The Perfume Shop

If you happen to be in North Dublin this weekend, a trip to Swords Pavillion should be on the cards if you're a fragrance fanatic. The Perfume Shop has had an upgrade in the shopping centre and to celebrate, from Friday July 7 - Saturday July 8, the retailer will be offering a free bottle of fragrance (your choice!) to the first 30 customers through the doors who make a purchase over €70. For future reference, the new store will also be offering a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15% off their next purchase. See theperfumeshop.com/ie