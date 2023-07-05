White Heat, White Light: ten ways to wear sophisticated whites

As the summer heats up a gear, bring your look back to neutral in sophisticated white.
While it’s a hue that can be difficult to navigate, introducing white to your wardrobe will instantly elevate your look.
Think chic maxi-shirt dresses matched with brown platforms, or sneak it in through pearl accessories.
Turn up the sartorial white heat for an enviable polished summer look.
Bring Italian glamour and sophistication to your summer style in a white co-ord, as seen at iClothing.
Top Tier: Level up your maxi dress to summer chic in a lacework white shirt-dress, €99.99, Shiwi at Zalando.
Keeping Trim: A floral trim brings extra interest to the all-white mini dress, €125.40, BASH at Kildare Village.
Delicate Work: Broderie anglaise adds a delicate touch to the otherwise structured white shirt, €325, Isabel Marant at Samui.
In Neutral: Keep your cover-up neutral for optimum use throughout the season, €79.99, H&M.
Off-White: Turn the white heat up a notch in a beige tailored waistcoat, €70, Monsoon at Very.
Stealing the show at this year’s Met Gala, pearls are this season’s must-have accessory, €116, Pearl Oasis Studio.
Hit your fashion target in trend-worthy cargo pants, €59, Weekday.
The Puff Piece: Get people talking for all the right reasons in this pretty puff-sleeve jumpsuit, €119, & Other Stories.