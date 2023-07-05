White Heat, White Light: ten ways to wear sophisticated whites

White Light at iClothing

Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

As the summer heats up a gear, bring your look back to neutral in sophisticated white. 

While it’s a hue that can be difficult to navigate, introducing white to your wardrobe will instantly elevate your look. 

Think chic maxi-shirt dresses matched with brown platforms, or sneak it in through pearl accessories. 

Turn up the sartorial white heat for an enviable polished summer look.

GET THE LOOK:

Pic: iClothing
Pic: iClothing

Bring Italian glamour and sophistication to your summer style in a white co-ord, as seen at iClothing.

Espadrille Mule, €42, Oxendales
Espadrille Mule, €42, Oxendales

Firenze Shirt Dress, €99.99, Shiwi at Zalando
Firenze Shirt Dress, €99.99, Shiwi at Zalando

Top Tier: Level up your maxi dress to summer chic in a lacework white shirt-dress, €99.99, Shiwi at Zalando.

Floral print dress, €125.40, BASH at Kildare Village
Floral print dress, €125.40, BASH at Kildare Village

Keeping Trim: A floral trim brings extra interest to the all-white mini dress, €125.40, BASH at Kildare Village.

White Shirt, €325, Isabel Marant at Samui Boutique
White Shirt, €325, Isabel Marant at Samui Boutique

Delicate Work: Broderie anglaise adds a delicate touch to the otherwise structured white shirt, €325, Isabel Marant at Samui.

White Oversized Blazer, €79.99, H&amp;M
White Oversized Blazer, €79.99, H&M

In Neutral: Keep your cover-up neutral for optimum use throughout the season, €79.99, H&M.

Beige Waistcoat, €70, Monsoon at Very
Beige Waistcoat, €70, Monsoon at Very

Off-White: Turn the white heat up a notch in a beige tailored waistcoat, €70, Monsoon at Very.

#ieloves - Star Of The Sea: Stealing the show at this year’s Met Gala, pearls are this season’s must-have accessory, €116, Pearl Oasis Studio.

Cargo Trousers, €59, Weekday
Cargo Trousers, €59, Weekday

Military Precision: Hit your fashion target in trend-worthy cargo pants, €59, Weekday.

Jumpsuit, €119, &amp; Other Stories
Jumpsuit, €119, & Other Stories

The Puff Piece: Get people talking for all the right reasons in this pretty puff-sleeve jumpsuit, €119, & Other Stories.

