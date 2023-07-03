In pictures: The best-dressed and most stylish looks from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

Cork woman Anne-Marie Corbett took home the prize for the Most Stylish Lady competition at The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh Racecourse in Kildare on Sunday.
The competition, which was held in association with The K Club, saw star judges such as Lottie Ryan and Arthur Gourounlian seek out the spectators who they felt best nailed this year’s brief.
There was no shortage of stand-out style at day three of the event with Laura Hanlon from Roscommon Town also turning heads with her truly unique look.
Made by her son, Laura's headpiece featured colorful flowers and was made entirely out of Lego. The Roscommon woman paired it with a stylish yellow dress and simple pearl earrings.
For her striking all-red look, Mitchelstown native Anne-Marie Corbett took home a host of prizes including flights and a five-night stay in Dubai Duty Free’s five-star hotel, The Jumeirah Creekside.
Laura Hanlon from Roscommon Town at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at Curragh Racecourse. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile