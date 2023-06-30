First look: Savida at Dunnes Stores launches three new summer collections

Summer has arrived at Savida with the launch of three brand-new collections that can take you from laid-back garden parties to a holiday on the French Riviera.
First up, the Bella collection is all about channeling your inner beach Barbie and is perfect for a holiday wardrobe. It includes bright pinks, fresh white and cool blues, floral prints, and delicate embroidery. Plus, there’s a standout white satin slip dress that’s sure to be a sell-out (€30).
Meanwhile, the Hannah Collection is inspired by the French Riviera with a preppy palette of nautical blue, red, and white as well as feminine details like ruffles, lace, embroidery, and trimming. Some of the collection’s key pieces include the Paisley Print midi dress in blue (€40) and the Houndstooth Suit featuring a blazer (€50) and skirt (€25) in blue tweed.
Last but not least, the Edie Collection is a modern take on monochrome. It features intricate embroidery and fringe details with stand-out pieces like the Embroidered Mini Dresses with cut-out detail (€35) and an oversized statement sweater (€30).
- You’ll find the new collections in selected Dunnes Stores and at dunnesstores.com