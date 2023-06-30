First look: Savida at Dunnes Stores launches three new summer collections

Summer has arrived at Savida with the launch of three brand-new collections that can take you from laid-back garden parties to a holiday on the French Riviera.

First up, the Bella collection is all about channeling your inner beach Barbie and is perfect for a holiday wardrobe. It includes bright pinks, fresh white and cool blues, floral prints, and delicate embroidery. Plus, there’s a standout white satin slip dress that’s sure to be a sell-out (€30).