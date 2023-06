1. Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Hyaluronic Acid Capsules

Plump, firm and hydrate your skin without taking up space (or affecting your liquid allowance) with Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Hyaluronic Acid Capsules.

Perfect for dry, dehydrated, post-sun skin, each capsule contains a soothing single dose for your face, neck and chest.

This travel-sized tub contains 30 capsules, just enough for two weeks of summer holiday skin. Use after cleansing and before other serums and moisturisers.

€54 from Brown Thomas.

2. Caudalie Grape Water

My obsession with Caudalie Grape Water knows no bounds thanks to its hydrating, reviving, restorative powers.

Trust me when I say this (mini version) is your best friend on holidays. Mist over dry, stressed, overheated or irritated skin and watch as calm descends.

Made with 100% organic grape water, this delicious-smelling wonder water instantly soothes and repairs and can be used under or over makeup or on bare skin.

€13 from McCauley.

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Travel

3. Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant Travel

A product that won’t count towards your liquid allowance or, indeed, take up any space at all - Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant is an excellent option for exfoliating your skin when travelling.

Palm-sized perfection, this milk-based powder activates with water and sloughs off dead skin cells to reveal beautifully smooth skin in just a few minutes.

Exceptionally gentle, this is suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive. An excellent travel companion this summer.

€19 from Dermalogica.

Sculpted by Aimee Body Base Instant Tan Mini

4. Sculpted by Aimee Body Base Instant Tan Mini

For bronzing on the go, Sculpted by Aimee Body Base Instant Tan can’t be beaten, especially when it comes in miniature form.

Available in both matte and shimmer variations, this is an almost dry cream formula, so there’s no mess and no fuss when it comes to application.

It buffs beautifully into the skin with either a dense brush or tanning mitt and leaves behind a smooth, glowy, non-sticky finish that won’t wash off until you want it to.

€12 from Sculpted by Aimee.

Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Biodegradable Cleansing Cloths

5. Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Biodegradable Cleansing Cloths

Get ready to banish build-up without the saga of washing your hair with Sam McKnight’s genius Lazy Girl Cleansing Cloths.

Fully biodegradable (in six weeks, no less), these gentle cleansing wipes will refresh and reinvigorate your roots without irritating your scalp.

Simply remove one from the pack and wipe over roots and bangs post-beach, post-workout, and post-anything.

A genius invention that will revolutionise how you care for your hair, whether at home or on holidays.

The complete Sam McKnight range is now available at Brown Thomas, in-store and online.

€20 from Brown Thomas.

Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer Travel Size Mini

6. Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Bronzer Travel Size Mini

Not just an excellent and natural-looking bronzer, did you know Benefit Cosmetics’ iconic Hoola Bronzer also makes for a superb eyeshadow? Yes, indeed.

A gorgeous, neutral-toned brown that flatters all skin tones. Apply as a wash over the eyes for a beautiful, sunkissed bronzed hue.

The box is so mini it hardly requires thinking about. Just fling it in your makeup bag and prepare to look like a bronzed babe for the entirety of your trip.

€18 from Cloud 10 Beauty.

Sculpted by Aimee SPF50 Sun Mist

7. Sculpted by Aimee SPF50 Sun Mist

A handbag essential this summer, Sculpted by Aimee SPF50 Sun Mist, will keep your skin protected from UV rays on the go.

A dry touch, completely transparent formula housed in a pretty 70ml tin, it’s suitable for all skin types, gentle on the skin and takes seconds to apply.

Shake the can, then mist under or over makeup whenever needed.

It’s undetectable on the skin and will not disturb even the most full coverage of makeup looks (it also smells like sweets. Always a win, in my view).

€22 from Sculpted by Aimee.

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

8. Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

A multi-tasking (and rather luxurious) makeup must-have, Gucci Westman Baby Cheeks Blush Stick can be used on the eyes, lips and cheeks.

Although several shades are available, my absolute favourite is DouDou, a creamy, cool-toned rosy pink that instantly lifts and brightens.

Apply with a brush for a sheer wash of colour or dab directly on the skin for a deeper, juicier finish.