Although I have always been interested in the latest cutting-edge treatments, I must admit that this interest has gone into overdrive in the last year. Mainly because of the wealth of new treatments aiming to help turn back the clock, but also because of the gentle signs of ageing that have not so gently elbowed their way into my life (and onto my face).

While not for everyone, aesthetic treatments such as Botox and filler can undoubtedly be fantastic (when administered in the right amounts by the right doctor), but what if you want to try something low commitment, with more subtle results (that may change your view on aesthetic treatments forever)? Step up Emface.

A new, non-invasive treatment from BTL Aesthetics, EmFace aims to restore volume to the face, dramatically smooth lines and wrinkles, and lift and sculpt — all without needles or downtime. Yes, you read that right. No needles. No downtime.

So, how does it work exactly? Dr Kambiz Golchin of Beacon Face and Dermatology (where I went for my treatment) gave me the lowdown. “Emface is designed specifically to treat the dermis layer. It’s pain-free, needle-free, and uses synchronised Radio Frequency and HIFES (high intensity facial electromagnetic stimulation) to build muscle in the face, helping lift and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.”

During EmFace

The electromagnetic currents cause the muscles to contract, and the radiofrequency heats the skin, prompting a healing response. This response increases collagen and elastin, delivering smoother, tighter, more lifted skin.

Four sessions of Emface are recommended, spaced one week apart. The treatment is done via three pads placed on the cheeks and forehead and one large pad placed on the back to complete the radiofrequency circuit. No preparation is required for the treatment. Your skin is cleansed, and the pads are placed on your face.

EmFace machine - administers electromagnetic stimulation

It’s not a painful treatment, but the sensation it elicits is incredibly odd. If you’ve ever tried microcurrent, it’s somewhat similar — but on a much more intense level. My eyebrows and forehead contracted by themselves, followed by my cheeks, and this carried on in sequence for 20 minutes. Immediately after the treatment, my face was slightly red and puffy, but this was gone within half an hour.

I noticed quite a dramatic lift in my eyebrows right away, and this held firm in the following weeks as I completed treatment number two, three, and four. Alison from Beacon Face & Dermatology explained that results could be immediate in some cases, but the full impact is visible approximately 12 weeks after the final treatment, with most clients noticing the most significant change in their brows and nasolabial folds.

After one session

It’s a treatment suitable for all ages. Alison informed me during one session that she’s seeing patients for Emface aged between 30 and 80. It’s not suitable, however, if you have active acne, if you have rosacea, if you are pregnant, or if you have metal implants. On this, Dr Golchin adds: “We always advise any patients interested in the Emface to come and have a consultation with us first, to ensure it’s right for them.”

Another prevalent treatment with a non-invasive approach you may have heard of is Ultherapy. Although some comparisons are made between Emface and Ultherapy, Dr Golchin says the difference lies in the area each approach treats: “We suggest that Emface is best equipped to treat the upper and midface, whereas Ultherapy is best for targeting the mid to lower face.”

He explains that Emface is more focused on strengthening the muscle and lifting the elevators, creating a lifting effect in the face.

Dr Kambiz Golchin

“The radiofrequency element of the treatment helps to improve fine lines. The two treatments can complement one another very well and, when combined, can offer amazing results.’’

Several weeks out from my last Emface treatment, I can certainly see results. But more interestingly, I can also feel them. My forehead feels much tighter and more lifted, as do my cheeks and cheekbones. Are the results as dramatic as Botox? Definitely not. Emface is more subtle, more natural, and arguably a more long-term approach.