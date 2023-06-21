Bargain Hunter: Opening offers for second Sculpted by Aimee store and back-to-school savings

School uniforms

Despite the start of the summer holidays, it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school. A few retailers are offering school uniforms at lower prices, helping parents save some money while kitting out kids. Aldi’s back-to-school uniform bundle is returning and the retailer is freezing the price to offer the same deal as it did in 2022. It contains two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and a choice of trousers or skirt, all for just €6 and available in a choice of colours and sizes 4 -12 years.

Sómas scents

Irish Moss candle from Sómas

If you’re looking for a new scent in your home, Sómas has launched its summer sale with some fragrant offers included. The Spring Blossom candle is reduced from €35 to €25 while the Irish Moss scent, a beautiful blend of masculine and feminine notes to evoke nostalgic memories of moments by the Atlantic shore, is now €25, formerly €33. Some of their range of fashion items are also reduced, including the Freya taupe cloud bag (now €130) and a half-price dark denim crop jacket (now €40). See somasstudio.com for more.

Gym + Coffee

Swift Mesh Legging in black, Gym + Coffee

Need a new workout wardrobe for summer? Don’t sweat it. Irish athleisure brand Gym + Coffee’s summer sale is in full swing with a wide range of reductions. Women’s leggings from the training-focused Swift Collection are half-price at €35 and the Sector tee in khaki for men is now €15, reduced from €30. There’s also 20% off stainless steel water bottles, now €12, and No Shade caps, now €13.60. See gympluscoffee.com for more.

Second Sculpted

Sculpted by Aimee opens its second Irish store in Kildare Village next month

Sculpted by Aimee will launch its second store in Ireland next month in Kildare Village. Opening at noon on July 6, the first 100 customers will receive a goodie bag worth over €100 while all customers will receive a gift with their purchase worth €15 until Sunday, July 9 (a minimum spend applies). The store will feature roaming tills for quick and easy checkouts, virtual try-on screens and digital lookbooks to aid product decisions, and the Sculpted Make Up artists will be on hand to offer complimentary shade matching and make-up advice. The store will be stocked with exclusives and limited edition offers with a focus on seasonal gifting.