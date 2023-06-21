Bargain Hunter: Opening offers for second Sculpted by Aimee store and back-to-school savings

Plus where Sculpted by Aimee will be opening its second store in Ireland
Bargain Hunter: Opening offers for second Sculpted by Aimee store and back-to-school savings

Bargain Hunter: This week's savings include summer sales in Sómas and Gym + Coffee

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 08:00
Denise O’Donoghue

School uniforms 

Aldi’s back-to-school uniform bundle
Aldi’s back-to-school uniform bundle

Despite the start of the summer holidays, it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school. A few retailers are offering school uniforms at lower prices, helping parents save some money while kitting out kids. Aldi’s back-to-school uniform bundle is returning and the retailer is freezing the price to offer the same deal as it did in 2022. It contains two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and a choice of trousers or skirt, all for just €6 and available in a choice of colours and sizes 4 -12 years.

Sómas scents 

Irish Moss candle from Sómas
Irish Moss candle from Sómas

If you’re looking for a new scent in your home, Sómas has launched its summer sale with some fragrant offers included. The Spring Blossom candle is reduced from €35 to €25 while the Irish Moss scent, a beautiful blend of masculine and feminine notes to evoke nostalgic memories of moments by the Atlantic shore, is now €25, formerly €33. Some of their range of fashion items are also reduced, including the Freya taupe cloud bag (now €130) and a half-price dark denim crop jacket (now €40). See somasstudio.com for more.

Gym + Coffee 

Swift Mesh Legging in black, Gym + Coffee
Swift Mesh Legging in black, Gym + Coffee

Need a new workout wardrobe for summer? Don’t sweat it. Irish athleisure brand Gym + Coffee’s summer sale is in full swing with a wide range of reductions. Women’s leggings from the training-focused Swift Collection are half-price at €35 and the Sector tee in khaki for men is now €15, reduced from €30. There’s also 20% off stainless steel water bottles, now €12, and No Shade caps, now €13.60. See gympluscoffee.com for more.

Second Sculpted 

Sculpted by Aimee opens its second Irish store in Kildare Village next month
Sculpted by Aimee opens its second Irish store in Kildare Village next month

Sculpted by Aimee will launch its second store in Ireland next month in Kildare Village. Opening at noon on July 6, the first 100 customers will receive a goodie bag worth over €100 while all customers will receive a gift with their purchase worth €15 until Sunday, July 9 (a minimum spend applies). The store will feature roaming tills for quick and easy checkouts, virtual try-on screens and digital lookbooks to aid product decisions, and the Sculpted Make Up artists will be on hand to offer complimentary shade matching and make-up advice. The store will be stocked with exclusives and limited edition offers with a focus on seasonal gifting.

Read More

Simone Gannon: I tried Emface, the needle-free alternative to Botox and fillers

More in this section

Annmarie O'Connor: 11 ways to update the retro-chic kaftan and beat the heat Annmarie O'Connor: 11 ways to update the retro-chic kaftan and beat the heat
First look: Joanne Hynes reveals wedding collection for Dunnes — and Cork will have it first First look: Joanne Hynes reveals wedding collection for Dunnes — and Cork will have it first
Our father: 10 top fashion gifts for your dad this Father's Day Our father: 10 top fashion gifts for your dad this Father's Day
<p>The heroes of Sex and the City/And Just Like That serve up timeless threads.</p>

How to wear ageless fashion favourites inspired by Carrie Bradshaw and Sex and the City

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd