Bargain Hunter: How to get half-price Lululemon leggings, plus middle aisle offers for drivers

Bargain Hunter: Make the most of the savings in some summer sales

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 08:00
Denise O’Donoghue

Air fryers to athleisure 

There are lots of savings to be made in Brown Thomas, which has launched its summer sale. Gym-goers will be impressed by the savings to be made on brands like Lululemon. Their high-rise Align leggings are now half price, reduced from €118 to €55. Over in the home department, keen cooks will be tempted by the reduction on Ninja’s 7.6l dual-zone air fryer, which is down from €259.95 to €219.95.

Savings to make you smile

Spotlight Oral Care’s teeth whitening strips and toothpaste bundle is now €29.60

With wedding season in full swing, you may be more conscious of your smile in photos — especially if you’re a coffee drinker. Cloud 10 Beauty’s sale includes Spotlight Oral Care’s teeth whitening strips and toothpaste bundle for €29.60, reduced from €44.95. 

Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation is half price in Cloud 10 Beauty's sale

Also in the sale is Rimmel London’s Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation, which was €11.95 and is in the sale for €5.97. It’s a budge-proof foundation with medium to full coverage and holds up against perspiration, heat, or humidity, so ideal for our hotter weather. See cloud10beauty.com.

Glow-getter 

Marbella Glow from Lidl

Keep your summer glow looking golden with the Marbella Glow tan from Lidl. Available in three shades — medium, dark and extra dark — Marbella Glow is vegan, Irish made and is infused with champagne extract and vitamin E. It is a sun-safe way to maintain a bronzed look this summer with a super pocket-friendly price at just €4.29. And in Lidl's special offers this week, a range of car accessories and appliances are in the middle aisle from Monday, including an in-car charger for €5.99, a car mat set for €9.99 and a car battery charger and jump starter for €69.99.

Argos closing 

Argos is closing its Irish stores on June 24. Picture: PA

If you have an unspent gift card for Argos, now is the time to use it. The chain is closing its Irish stores on June 24 and items can be purchased in-store up until stores close, though the click-and-collect service will stop taking reservations on June 22 at 5pm. Argos gift cards will be accepted until stores close, and they will also accept One for All and Love to Shop gift cards.

