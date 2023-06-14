Our Father: Ten top fashion gifts for your aul' lad this Father's Day

Father’s Day gifting has upped a level in recent times.

Gone are the days when silly socks would suffice.

As dads become more dapper, giving them the gift of style is one they will truly appreciate.

Ensure they step into vogue in trend-worthy trainers matched with a staple polo shirt.

Going from the putting green to Father’s Day lunch has never looked so good.

GET THE LOOK

Muted pastels and neutral tones - as seen at Oxendales.

Keep your summer style daddy cool in a short sleeve shirt and chinos, as seen at Oxendales.

Natural Aran Sweater, €110, Ireland's Eye at Kilkenny Design

#ieloves: Aran Islands: It might not be sweater weather but this gift will last a lifetime, €110, Ireland’s Eye at Kilkenny Design.

Tonal panel trainers, €27, BoohooMAN

Pocket Friendly: Grey Matters: Step into summer in classic grey tonal trainers, €27, BoohooMAN.

Tile Print Shirt, €58, FatFace

On The Tiles: Elevate your look with a funky tile print shirt, €58, FatFace.

Chino Shorts, €43, M&S

Short Story: Stay stylish from a play in the park to a Father’s Day lunch in navy chino shorts, €43, M&S.

Denim Overshirt, €25, Penneys

Dual-Purpose: Is it a jacket or is it a shirt? Who cares when it looks this good? €25, Penneys.

Polo Shirt, €59, COS

Evergreen: Match your look with the golf course in an enviable green polo shirt, €59, COS.

Knit Vest, €39.95, Zara

Knit Pick: The trusty cardi has been given a summer revamp in the form of the sleeveless knit-vest, €39.95, Zara.

Lavender Chinos, €39.99, H&M

Lighter Note: Be the King of summer style in light regal hues of lavender, €39.99, H&M.

Brown Leather Strap Watch, €149, Hugo Boss at Very

About Time: Give your dad the gift of time with a timeless brown leather watch, €149, Very.