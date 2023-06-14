Our Father: Ten top fashion gifts for your aul' lad this Father's Day

As dads become more dapper, giving them the gift of style is one they will truly appreciate.
Our Father: Ten top fashion gifts for your aul' lad this Father's Day

Muted pastels and neutral tones - as seen at Oxendales.

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Father’s Day gifting has upped a level in recent times. 

Gone are the days when silly socks would suffice. 

As dads become more dapper, giving them the gift of style is one they will truly appreciate. 

Ensure they step into vogue in trend-worthy trainers matched with a staple polo shirt. 

Going from the putting green to Father’s Day lunch has never looked so good.

GET THE LOOK

Muted pastels and neutral tones - as seen at Oxendales.
Muted pastels and neutral tones - as seen at Oxendales.

Keep your summer style daddy cool in a short sleeve shirt and chinos, as seen at Oxendales.

Natural Aran Sweater, €110, Ireland's Eye at Kilkenny Design
Natural Aran Sweater, €110, Ireland's Eye at Kilkenny Design

#ieloves: Aran Islands: It might not be sweater weather but this gift will last a lifetime, €110, Ireland’s Eye at Kilkenny Design.

Tonal panel trainers, €27, BoohooMAN
Tonal panel trainers, €27, BoohooMAN

Pocket Friendly: Grey Matters: Step into summer in classic grey tonal trainers, €27, BoohooMAN.

Tile Print Shirt, €58, FatFace
Tile Print Shirt, €58, FatFace

On The Tiles: Elevate your look with a funky tile print shirt, €58, FatFace.

Chino Shorts, €43, M&amp;S
Chino Shorts, €43, M&S

Short Story: Stay stylish from a play in the park to a Father’s Day lunch in navy chino shorts, €43, M&S.

Denim Overshirt, €25, Penneys
Denim Overshirt, €25, Penneys

Dual-Purpose: Is it a jacket or is it a shirt? Who cares when it looks this good? €25, Penneys.

Polo Shirt, €59, COS
Polo Shirt, €59, COS

Evergreen: Match your look with the golf course in an enviable green polo shirt, €59, COS.

Knit Vest, €39.95, Zara
Knit Vest, €39.95, Zara

Knit Pick: The trusty cardi has been given a summer revamp in the form of the sleeveless knit-vest, €39.95, Zara.

Lavender Chinos, €39.99, H&amp;M
Lavender Chinos, €39.99, H&M

Lighter Note: Be the King of summer style in light regal hues of lavender, €39.99, H&M.

Brown Leather Strap Watch, €149, Hugo Boss at Very
Brown Leather Strap Watch, €149, Hugo Boss at Very

About Time: Give your dad the gift of time with a timeless brown leather watch, €149, Very.

Read More

Colman Noctor: I often wonder if my generation marks the end of the DIY-dad role

More in this section

First look: Penneys releases Barbie capsule collection for men, women, home and more First look: Penneys releases Barbie capsule collection for men, women, home and more
Annmarie O'Connor: 12 stylish hats to protect your head from sunburn Annmarie O'Connor: 12 stylish hats to protect your head from sunburn
Nine ways to wear nautical fashion to mark World Ocean Day Nine ways to wear nautical fashion to mark World Ocean Day
<p>The wedding collection designs feature Joanne Hynes’ signature jewelled crystal accessories that shine alongside modern high fashion pieces.</p>

First look: Joanne Hynes reveals wedding collection for Dunnes — and Cork will have it first

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd