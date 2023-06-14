Our Father: Ten top fashion gifts for your aul' lad this Father's Day

Father’s Day gifting has upped a level in recent times.
Gone are the days when silly socks would suffice.
As dads become more dapper, giving them the gift of style is one they will truly appreciate.
Ensure they step into vogue in trend-worthy trainers matched with a staple polo shirt.
Going from the putting green to Father’s Day lunch has never looked so good.
Keep your summer style daddy cool in a short sleeve shirt and chinos, as seen at Oxendales.
It might not be sweater weather but this gift will last a lifetime, €110, Ireland’s Eye at Kilkenny Design.
Step into summer in classic grey tonal trainers, €27, BoohooMAN.
Elevate your look with a funky tile print shirt, €58, FatFace.
Stay stylish from a play in the park to a Father’s Day lunch in navy chino shorts, €43, M&S.
Is it a jacket or is it a shirt? Who cares when it looks this good? €25, Penneys.
Match your look with the golf course in an enviable green polo shirt, €59, COS.
The trusty cardi has been given a summer revamp in the form of the sleeveless knit-vest, €39.95, Zara.
Be the King of summer style in light regal hues of lavender, €39.99, H&M.
Give your dad the gift of time with a timeless brown leather watch, €149, Very.