10 versatile capsule wardrobe essentials to pack for a stylish weekend break

"Keep the packing light with pieces that take you from sightseeing to the city’s night scene."
Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Weekend breaks are short and sweet, so you don’t want to waste time faffing about what to wear. 

Keep the packing light with pieces that take you from sightseeing to the city’s night scene. 

Think versatile jumpsuits that can be easily elevated with a heel to a day-to-night blazer cover-up. 

Simple yet utterly effective, your summer staples will keep you in vogue all weekend long.

Loewe at Brown Thomas
Loewe at Brown Thomas

Get The Look: Ease into your weekend getaway style in head-to-toe Loewe, as seen at Brown Thomas.

Wide Leg Jeans, €75, Choice Boutique
Wide Leg Jeans, €75, Choice Boutique

Jean Genie: Easy to wear, these wide leg jeans will take you from the city streets to cocktail hour, €75, Choice Boutique.

Satin Midi Skirt, €45, Mango at Very
Satin Midi Skirt, €45, Mango at Very

Pocket-Friendly - Tutti Frutti: Pop some zest into your city-break look with the must-have satin midi, €45, Mango at Very.

Navy Linen Blazer, €40, Penneys
Navy Linen Blazer, €40, Penneys

Old Navy: An oldie but a goodie the navy blazer should be a staple in every summer wardrobe, €40, Penneys.

Pear Detail Ballerina Flats, €33, River Island
Pear Detail Ballerina Flats, €33, River Island

En Pointe: Stick to flats while being on style point with pearl detailed ballerina pumps, €33, River Island.

Linen Tunic top, €99, Magee 1866
Linen Tunic top, €99, Magee 1866

Breathe Easy: Keep it simple yet stylish in a linen tunic top, €99, Magee 1866.

The One Bracelet, €95, FRKL at Brown Thomas
The One Bracelet, €95, FRKL at Brown Thomas

#ieloves - Chain Reaction: Give your look the gold standard with a chunky chain bracelet, €95, frkl.

Woven Tote, €175, Weekend Max Mara at Arnotts
Woven Tote, €175, Weekend Max Mara at Arnotts

Woven Anew: Bring the beach to the street with the perfect weekend bag, €175, Weekend Max Mara at Arnotts.

Green Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, €99, COS
Green Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, €99, COS

Green Energy: Revitalise your weekend-break style from day-to-night in the multi-tasking jumpsuit, €99, COS.

Monochrome Printed Dress, €59.95, Zara
Monochrome Printed Dress, €59.95, Zara

Opposites Attract: Dress with ease in the classic combo of black and white, €59.95, Zara.

