Singular style: 13 ways to wear the classic summer one-piece

When it comes to swimsuits, there’s a certain ease to a one-piece.
Fuss-free and fit for purpose, its full coverage makes summer pursuits—whether sea swimming or poolside cocktails—more enjoyable.
No fidgeting and adjusting unlike its bikini brethren or constant anxiety over rogue flashes of flesh.
Just one and done. Ready to make a splash? These 13 singular styles have got you covered.
1. Polka dot swimsuit, & Other Stories, €59
2. Cap sleeve tie swimsuit, Boden, €110
3. Neoprene long sleeve swimsuit, Boden, €120
4. Magisculpt ‘Hawaii’ underwired bandeau swimsuit, Simply Be, €62.50
5. Padded-cup swimsuit, H&M, €27.99
6. Empreinte ‘Iconic’ padded underwire swimsuit, Brown Thomas, €155
7. Tummy control padded ruched plunge swimsuit, M&S Collection, €44
8. Mono shell swimsuit, Never Fully Dressed, €82
9. High-leg one-shoulder swimsuit, H&M, €27.99
10. High leg cut-out swimsuit, H&M, €32.99
11. Floral bandeau swimsuit, River Island, €49
12. Key West post-surgery swimsuit, Bellissima, €79
13. Norma Kamali ‘Walter Mio’ ruched stretch-tulle swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €215
- CAP SLEEVES: Make shoulders appear wider and waists smaller.
- CUT-OUTS & FRILLS: Accentuate specific body parts and create dimension.
- RUCHING & DRAPING: Help disguise ostomy bags.
- ASYMMETRIC NECKLINE: Balances broad shoulders and bigger busts.
- BELTS: Create the illusion of a waistline or enhance an existing one.
- LONG SLEEVES: Help protect sun-sensitive scars, burns, and chronic skin conditions.
- VERTICAL PANEL PRINTS: Elongate and shade the silhouette.
- HIGH NECKLINES: Provide extra security post-mastectomy with bra pockets for swim forms.