Fuss-free and fit for purpose, its full coverage makes summer pursuits—whether sea swimming or poolside cocktails—more enjoyable. 
Singular style: 13 ways to wear the classic summer one-piece

Swimsuits for every shape and size, as selected by our fashion editor this week.

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

When it comes to swimsuits, there’s a certain ease to a one-piece. 

No fidgeting and adjusting unlike its bikini brethren or constant anxiety over rogue flashes of flesh. 

Just one and done. Ready to make a splash? These 13 singular styles have got you covered.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Polka dot swimsuit, & Other Stories, €59 

2. Cap sleeve tie swimsuit, Boden, €110 

3. Neoprene long sleeve swimsuit, Boden, €120 

4. Magisculpt ‘Hawaii’ underwired bandeau swimsuit, Simply Be, €62.50 

5. Padded-cup swimsuit, H&M, €27.99 

6. Empreinte ‘Iconic’ padded underwire swimsuit, Brown Thomas, €155 

7. Tummy control padded ruched plunge swimsuit, M&S Collection, €44 

8. Mono shell swimsuit, Never Fully Dressed, €82 

9. High-leg one-shoulder swimsuit, H&M, €27.99 

10. High leg cut-out swimsuit, H&M, €32.99 

11. Floral bandeau swimsuit, River Island, €49 

12. Key West post-surgery swimsuit, Bellissima, €79 

13. Norma Kamali ‘Walter Mio’ ruched stretch-tulle swimsuit, Net-a-Porter, €215 

STYLE NOTES:

  • CAP SLEEVES: Make shoulders appear wider and waists smaller.
  • CUT-OUTS & FRILLS: Accentuate specific body parts and create dimension.
  • RUCHING & DRAPING: Help disguise ostomy bags.
  • ASYMMETRIC NECKLINE: Balances broad shoulders and bigger busts.
  • BELTS: Create the illusion of a waistline or enhance an existing one.
  • LONG SLEEVES: Help protect sun-sensitive scars, burns, and chronic skin conditions.
  • VERTICAL PANEL PRINTS: Elongate and shade the silhouette.
  • HIGH NECKLINES: Provide extra security post-mastectomy with bra pockets for swim forms.

