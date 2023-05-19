Bargain Hunter: Affordable eco-friendly cleaning, sustainable tea and pre-loved designer finds 

Charity shopping online

Shopping pre-loved items is one of the best ways to get your retail fix without the associated guilt fast-fashion can bring. If you're someone who tends to scroll through Asos and Shein while you're watching the telly, why not look to ebay instead? Some of Ireland's most-well known charity shops have storefronts on the site like NCBI and Enable Ireland, plus online charity shop Thriftify.

Vintage Marlboro Classics cowboy boots from NCBI ebay store

The NCBI ebay store is a great place to designer finds - while browsing we found Dolce & Gabbana sneakers, Tom Ford sunnies and a Marc Jacobs bag. Oh, and some vintage Marlboro Classics cowboy boots, yeehaw! See ebay.ie/e/sales-events/ncbi-shop.

Eco-friendly cleaning

Method concentrated multi surface cleaner

Moving to a more sustainable lifestyle is all about the everyday choices we make. One easy area to make swaps is the cleaning products you use. Some of our favourite brands include neat, whose products look and smell as good as their sustainability promise, and method, who are one of the most affordable eco-friendly cleaning brands out there and can be found in big supermarkets like Tesco. All of method's products come in refillable containers and plastic bottles made with post-consumer resin (PCR). Their concentrated products offer great value for money and an 81% plastic saving when compared with buying the brand's regular non-concentrated varieties. We love method multisurface concentrate mango & citrus, €6 at tesco.ie

Sustainabilitea

Spearmint tea bags from Niks Tea

As a nation of teadrinkers, switching to a sustainable tea is a great way for us Irish to do our bit for the planet. The good news is that in recent years, Cork's beloved Barry's Tea, and Lyons, have both scrapped the plastic from their tea bags, so you're safe to compost both brands in your brown bin. Of course, the environmental footprint of our tea isn't just down to whether the tea bag can be popped in with the compost - as Cork-based environmental scientist Tara Shine notes in her book, How To Save Your Planet One Object At A Time, it's also the resources that go into growing, processing and transporting tea. One Irish brand doing well in these areas is Niks Tea who are a Gold Member of Origin Green, an independently accredited target-based sustainability plan for food producers in Ireland. The tea tastes great too. Organic Spearmint for Women teabags €5.50, 15 pack, see nikstea.ie