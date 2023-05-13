Weekend Loves: creativity and the Queen of Ireland

Fashion lunch designed to raise funds for Parkinson’s disease

An upcoming fashion lunch at Isaac’s Restaurant will be MC’d by this paper’s own fabulous fashion editor Annmarie O’Connor.

The event will include a drinks reception, a three-course meal with wine, spot prizes, and fantastic local fashion. Funds raised will go towards a state-of-the-art medical device for the Neurology Department at Cork University Hospital. The equipment (currently only available in Dublin) monitors the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease in order to help in the development of more targeted therapies, particularly for women whose symptoms can be affected by hormonal changes.

It takes place on Thursday, May 25, at 12.30pm. Tickets €100. For more information, or to book a corporate table, email rabbey21@gmail.com.

Tickets are available online.

Etain Hickey's watercolour 'In Hiding'

Etain Hickey — Cork-based artist captures nature in joyous colour

The joyous nature-inspired work of Cork-based artist, Etain Hickey, comes to The Blue House Gallery in Schull from May 19 to June 14.

While well known for her glorious ceramics, Hickey will bring her love of clay and watercolours together in this solo exhibition of life-affirming work characterised by vibrant colour and a spontaneous stroke of the brush. Expect beautiful pieces featuring all manner of flora and fauna (the ceramics illuminated with gold lustre) of birds, frogs, bees, hares, and wildflowers.

The STAMP Festival happens at the Counting House, Cork City

Explore your creativity at the STAMP Festival

Want to explore Cork’s cultural vibrancy and light the flame of your own creativity?

The STAMP Festival of Creativity launches next Friday at the former Beamish and Crawford site — now The Counting House — in the city. The three-day festival promises a jam-packed schedule for all ages with over-50s free and ticketed events exploring everything from basket making to lino printing, pottery to needle felting.

Explore site-specific art and a fabulous craft and design market. Enjoy STAMP on Screen’s programme of films, presented by Cork Film Centre, including short films made by Cork Young Filmmakers. Early booking is advised as workshop places are limited.

The Queen of Ireland, Panti Bliss

Bold and beautiful — Panti Bliss at Vicar Street

After a stellar performance on Dancing with the Stars, Panti Bliss is treading the boards once again with her bold and glamourous show If These Wigs Could Talk.

Following a sell-out run at the Abbey Theatre in November, Panti is hitting the road with the show inviting the audience to learn from her ridiculous mistakes, laugh at her glittering failures, and share in her triumphs. Now aged 54, expect salacious stories, impassioned polemics, and some seriously funny soul-searching in this brilliant THISISPOPBABY x Abbey Theatre production; tickets €40.

Harper's studded leather tee in pewter and Blair skirt in pewter

Must-have metallics from Manley

It’s been a while since we’ve had a new collection from Irish designer, Emma Manley, and the new Manley SS23 collection doesn’t disappoint with trademark leather pieces featuring a metallic twist. Fans of the brand will find Manley’s classic leather T-shirt here — but this time wrought in metallic pink, turquoise, and cobalt as well as pewter, old silver, and gold. Perfect for day-to-night dressing, the pieces in the collection are surprisingly versatile and will work hard in your wardrobe year after year. Alongside the leather T-shirts, you’ll find cuffed leather joggers, mini and midi skirts, and beautiful bomber jackets. Prices start at €275.

Irish jewellery brand LYNOTT

Irish jewellery brand LYNOTT launches at Brown Thomas Cork

Having launched online in 2021, Irish-owned LYNOTT jewellery has quickly proved popular with the influencer set where their affordable bangles, statement earrings, and stacking rings are a big hit.

The brand is available both online at Arnotts and is now coming to Cork too with a pop-up at Brown Thomas from May 25 to May 28. Discover the new SS23 collection of boho layering necklaces as well as pops of colour with their vintage-style adjustable rings. Perfect for gift giving and the festival season ahead, each piece is a modern twist on classic jewellery-box gems.