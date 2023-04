A delicious read from Paradiso founder Denis Cotter

Chef and founder of acclaimed Cork restaurant Paradiso, Denis Cotter was ahead of his time when he launched his vegetarian restaurant back in 1993. His beautiful new cookbook Paradiso: Recipes & Reflections celebrates 30 years in business and is a snapshot of where Paradiso is at now as an essential part of Cork’s dining culture.

Add a touch of Paradiso to your culinary repertoire with recipes for standalone dishes and those that can be incorporated into a series of courses — think pan-roasted artichokes, smoky za’atar roast squash or strawberry and elderflower pavlova.

With a foreword by Cork actor and Paradiso fan, Cillian Murphy, it is available from May 4 at Paradiso, €39, and to pre-order now at ninebeanrowsbooks.com

The Skingredients Red Alert Bundle

Tackle redness with Skingredients

Redness is one of the most common skin complaints in Ireland and the inflammatory skin condition rosacea is said to affect around 10% of Irish adults. Award-winning skincare brand Skingredients currently has a great bundle of products that promises to help manage the symptoms of redness and rosacea alongside boosting your skin’s health.

The bundle includes the Skin Protein Anti-Ageing Retinoid Serum, the Skin Shield Moisturising and Priming SPF50 PA+++ and the multi-use Cleanse Off Mitt for product-free cleansing. Red Alert Bundle. €100.73 (including a saving of 15%).

Aoife Dunican, aka The Stylebob

Foolproof fashion fixes from The Stylebob

Want to get your fashion mojo back? Feel you’ve lost your sense of style? Want to update your wardrobe to look more current? Internationally accredited stylist Aoife Dunican is the founder of The Stylebob (also her moniker on social media) — a styling consultancy which helps people ‘amplify their image for confidence, presence and impact’.

Aoife offers personal styling sessions, wardrobe edits and colour consultancy services — both in-person and virtually. Aoife also has an app whereby you can upload photos of your clothes and she will mix and match them digitally for foolproof daily outfits on your phone.

Prices for a consultation start at €220. Email: style@thestylebob.com; see @thestylebob on Facebook and Instagram.

www.thestylebob.com

Mossy and Rúbaí Coffey Kenny with Jessica Bonenfant of Greywood Arts enjoying the magic of Glenbower Woods, which will host the May Sunday Festival & Art Trail, from 29 April to 14 May 2023.

Embrace nature at East Cork’s Glenbower Woods

Celebrate the arrival of summer with the magical May Sunday Festival in East Cork’s Glenbower Woods — a nature-inspired creative festival and art trail.

Taking place since the 1830s, this year’s May Sunday Festival & Art Trail runs from today until May 14, with a programme of arts and crafts, nature and woodland activities.

Organised by Greywood Arts in Killeagh, the festival includes activities for all ages including a dawn chorus walk, foraging and litter picking, sculpture and silk printing, street theatre and an Arboreal Book Club.

Find out more at www.maysunday.ie.

A new 1920 cocktail menu at the Sidecar

Celebrate the glamour of the Roaring Twenties at The Sidecar

The Sidecar at The Westbury is a luxurious Art Deco spot in which to enjoy a cocktail while visiting the capital. Just launched is The Human Zoo — a new menu consisting of 16 cocktails celebrating the glamorous era of the 1920s. The delightfully designed menu includes pithy quotes from the most notable social commentators of the era as well as the iconic works of 1920s illustrator Anne Harriet Fish.

The team at The Sidecar delved into history and immersed themselves in the Twenties to create modern twists on the classics as well as original cocktails inspired by this golden age. With names like the Rockefeller Touch, Voguette, Anything Goes and Fever Pitch, you’re in for a fun experience.

The Chupi 'One in a Trillion' collection

Chupi celebrates the next chapter with sparkling new collection

Marking her 10th year in business this month, Chupi Sweetman has just launched the most luxurious and sustainable collection by the Chupi brand to date — One in a Trillion. Commemorating ‘love, hope and everything in between’, the collection is designed to celebrate life’s moments big and small, public and private, and to last a lifetime and beyond. This fine jewellery collection is characterised by sustainably sourced lab-grown diamonds with prices starting at around €989.

A ‘visual refresh’ to mark the 10th anniversary means Chupi pieces are now presented in even more beautiful blush pink (and sustainable) monogrammed boxes and bags — adding to the wow factor when it comes to marking those special moments in life.