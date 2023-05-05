Upcoming designers with eye for winning style in old junk

Plastic milk drums, shoe boxes and an old shower curtain — it takes a special eye to scan these 'rough diamonds' and see the haute couture within.

But the 80 eco-conscious creators and up-and-coming fashion designers created real treasures from junk for the Junk Kouture Dublin City Final this week — and 10 designs made from 100% recycled materials were chosen by Louis Wash, Keilidh Cashell, Tara Kumar and Stephen McLaughlin to compete at the 2023 Junk Kouture World Final in Ovo Arena Wembley in London on October 12.

Junk Kouture stamps available online and in selected post offices nationwide

The 10 fabulous creations chosen at the final in Dublin's 3Arena on Thursday evening literally got a stamp of approval. An Post unveiled a booklet of four Junk Kouture stampsat the Dublin City Final, featuring past designers and the iconic high-fashion looks they created from upcycled junk. These stamps cost €5.40 and come with a limited student online offer of five free postcards.

Invidia modelled by Ailish Doherty of Carndonagh Community School, Carndonagh, County Donegal. Designers are Ailish Doherty, Julia Grant and Ciara Gilmore.

Drowning Duchess modelled and designed by Eabha Byrnes of St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary.

STEMinist designed by Vanessa Kielty, Martha Nugent and Mary McNulty of Elphin Community College, Elphin, Co. Roscommon, created to encourage more girls to become involved in STEM subjects. Made from old electrical wiring and a copper water cylinder, nuts and bolts, rusted corrugated iron, high-vis jacket, disused landscape netting, tool mats, gears and plastic.

Fallen Angel by Alexa Alexandrina of St. Kevin's Community College, Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, Co. Dublin. Made from old sheets, foil and playing cards.

Le Nouveau Riche by Theo Connolly of Dundalk Grammar School, Louth, made using waste from vaccine centres.

Tonnes of Tradition by Aisha Khan, Khadija Bibi and Harjass Kau of Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick, made from tonne bags, wool, up-cycled curtains, curtain rings, wires, keys and bed sheets.

The Muse by Asia O'Riordan and Erris Lindsay from Blessington Community College. Made of beads, bingo cards, wool, sticks of willow, old denim, fabrics and paint.

Ragnor Rí designed by Leah Higgins and modelled by Joshua Whelan of Clarin College, Athenry, Co. Galway, made from recycled faux furs and leather offcuts, car timing belts, broken studs and buckles from a local shoemaker embellish the design. The design is adapted to meet the mobility and wearability needs of a wheelchair user.

#TagME designed by Eva Donlon, Evie Nugent and Méabh O'Shea of Moate Community School, Westmeath. Made from plastic colour samples for various plastic objects — they’ve used more than 2,500 tags, handsewn together. These samples usually end up in landfill because the different colours make them difficult to recycle.

The Eye of the Beholder modelled by Lauren Egan of Ursuline Secondary School, Templemore Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary made from discarded tents, garden hose and an old builder’s helmet. Designers are Zoe Whelan, Lauren Egan and Shauna Walsh.

These winning designs will battle it out against 50 other teams from Abu Dhabi, London, Paris, Milan, and New York to become the World Designer of the Year.

The final was filmed and will be on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player at 7pm on May 18

High fashion: some of the Junk Kouture Dublin City Final creations at 3Arena