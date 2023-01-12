Irish team sustainable design makes history at Junk Kouture world final in Abu Dhabi

Joshua Osabuehien (18) and Solomon Eduard (17) from Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School in Longford, made history by winning the debut edition of the Junk Kouture World Final and being crowned the first-ever World Sustainable Designer of the Year.

Held at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, the World Final saw six incredible designs reign supreme over 53 other recycled couture pieces, all conceived, crafted and modelled by eco-conscious student teams from the UAE, France, Italy, Ireland, Britain, and USA.

Genevieve Keane from Ursuline Secondary School Thurles, with her design Acantha won the Cultural Couture Award

Overall winner, Back to the Future, wowed with its craftsmanship, imagination and skills. Inspired by the themes of sustainable living and reconnecting with the planet, Joshua Osabuehien and Solomon Eduard’s creation was intricately constructed from a mix of wire tubing, foam packaging, and scrap sheets of aluminum from a builder’s yard, an old shin guard, cable ties and fish wire. The design is a futuristic coat of armor.

Dedicated to encouraging creativity, self-expression, and spreading environmental awareness, this was the first time that the trailblazing sustainable fashion design competition had ever been held on a global stage.

Clodagh Ramsay from Wilson's Hospital School, Westmeath with her design Bohemian Pampas Tree — crowned the Innovation Award winner, powered by Deloitte

Students were tasked with creating showstopping fashion designs out of 100% recycled materials: the teams showcased incredible outfits made from old and unwanted items as varied as plastic sanitary wrappers, a mannequin bust, ATM receipts, living moss — and even an old trampoline.

Junk Kouture Abu Dhabi judges: Lise Pierron, Mehreen Baig and Fabio Piras

The expert judging panel featured Fabio Piras (Head of Fashion, Central St Martins, London), Lise Pierron (French fashion model and influencer), Mehreen Baig (broadcaster and author) and technical judge Dr Tracy Fahey (Head of Fine Art and Education, Limerick School of Art and Design, Ireland).

Next In Line, the brand-new Irish boyband formed by legendary pop-manager Louis Walsh, the man behind Westlife, Boyzone and Girls Aloud performing at the Junk Kouture World Final in the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday's evening's final also featured performances from DJ Michelle, the youngest professional female DJ in the world, and Next In Line, the brand-new Irish boyband formed by Louis Walsh, the man behind Westlife, Boyzone and Girls Aloud.

The full list of Junk Kouture World Final 2022 winners

Dublin City Designer of the Year and World Designer of the Year: Back to the Future consisting of Joshua Osabuehien, Solomon Eduard from Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Longford

Abu Dhabi City Designer of the Year: The Desert Bloom team consisting of Angel Koshy, Vatsala Jain, Aum Sachin Tere and Divyam Varma; JSS Private School, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Paris City Designer of the Year: Marie en Jean team consisting of Nada Kharraki and Emilien Poulai from Lycée Ferdinand Buisson, Paris.

Milan City Designer of the Year: Destroyed Fairy team consisting of Hiba Essafri, Matilda Xhaferraj and Ramatoulaye Badji from IIS “A. Checchi” in Fucecchio, Milan

New York City Designer of the Year: Tree of Life team by Ísis de Farias Madeira from The High School of Fashion Industries, New York

London City Designer of the Year: Jump for Joy by Orla Ni Eadhra from Inverness Royal Academy, Scotland

The Purposeful Plastic Award was presented to Team La Catrina from International School of Béarn, Paris by Zuleykha Ismayilova

The Junior Award was presented to Tree of Life team consisting of Adalyn Rae Fortenberry and Valentino CrisTorre from H Farm International School, Milan

The Innovation Award was presented to Team Bohemian Pampas Tree by Clodagh Ramsey from Wilson’s Hospital School, Westmeath

The Cultural Couture Award was presented to Genevieve Keane and Team Acantha from Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles

The Glamour Award was presented to Team Madame Mystique from Dubai American Academy by Schahad Al Shirwani

The Dare to Wear Award was presented to Team Spiralism from British School Al Khubairat, Abu Dhabi by Iva Ajtoski

The Wearable Art Award was presented to Team I Care from Lycée Professionnel Édouard Herriot, Paris consisting of Laure Claustres, Valentin Ruffat, Jérome Mahe and Viktor Edwige

The Makeup Award was presented to Team Proserpina from GEMS Modern Academy by Sahana Vinoth and Avani Bhate

The Best Performance Award was presented to Soaring High from Denmark Road High School, Gloucester, UK created by Grace Bowden Dominica Kodeesawaran and Annabelle Blackwell

The six City Finalists awarded at the Junk Kouture World Final