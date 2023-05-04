Do-Good Dresses: 12 sustainable ways to rock a gorgeous gúna

Making sustainable changes in how we shop can seem overwhelming.
First off: where do we start? Being a conscious consumer means a continued commitment to change, however small. So, why not start one garment at a time?
To help, we’ve compiled a summer dress dossier from brands that do good and aim to do better.
Wear your heart on your sleeve with one of these 13 gorgeous gúnas. They’re a great fit.
Green ‘Zola’ midaxi dress, Nobody's Child, €138
Albaray organic cotton animal V-neck midi dress, Next, €140
Smocked satin maxi dress, Ganni, €375
Farm Rio ‘Summer Garden’ V-neck maxi dress, Brown Thomas, €265
Left: ‘Alma’ dress, €225; Right: ‘Layla’ dress, €175, Sézane
Farm Rio ‘Tropical Woodcut’ midi dress, Brown Thomas, €265
Mirla Beane Blair red dress, Gather & See, £129; approx. €144.71
Mirla Beane ‘Lorna’ blue dress, Gather & See, £139; approx. €155.93
Reformation ‘Breslin’ midi dress, Brown Thomas, €223
‘Samara’ dress, Mara Hoffman, €575
Tie neck floral print fluid dress, TOAST, €250
- NOBODY’S CHILD: Responsible London-based brand dedicated to zero-waste capsule collections from safe and renewable materials.
- MIRLA BEANE: British brand – designed and made – borne from the desire to have wallet-friendly, contemporary pieces that don’t sacrifice ethics or style.
- SÉZANE: Parisian B Corp certified brand noted for strong traceability and independently audited ateliers and its high quality, high fashion collections.
- FARM RIO: Joy-soaked, eco-conscious brand that embodies the colourful spirit of Brazil. A tree is planted in the Amazonian rainforest with every purchase made.
- ALBARAY: Purposeful and sustainable everyday designs created by an all-female trio with over twenty-five years’ experience in the fashion industry.
- MARA HOFFMAN: New York designer who crafts socially responsible collections using ethically sourced and recycled natural or organic fibres.
- GANNI: Responsible Scandinavian fashion brand known for developing innovative fabrics and committed to minimising their social and environmental impact.
- TOAST: British slow fashion brand creating simple, modern and functional pieces intended to last for years to come.
- REFORMATION: Celebrated for its signature feminine dresses made from low-impact materials in fair labour Los Angeles factories.