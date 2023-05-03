Bargain Hunter: Shampoo and shower gel refills, planet-friendly floss and paper plate eco-swap 

For the month of May, Bargain Hunter is going green, focusing on eco-friendly offers as the Irish Examiner focuses on sustainability

Tesco offers on refills for big brand shampoos and shower gels

Original Source Coconut & Shea Butter Shower Gel Refill 1L

Did you know many big brands now offer refills of your favourite products? These are often cost-effective as well as climate-friendly. Original Source Coconut & Shea Butter Shower Gel Refill 1L is currently on offer for €4 (usually €5) for Clubcard members at Tesco, while those with sensitive skin can save with Sanex Biome Protect Sensitive Shower Cream Refill 1 Litre, €5.50 (€7.50 for those without a Clubcard). For your lovely locks, Pantene Repair & Protect Shampoo Refill Pouch 480Ml is €4.75 for those with the Clubcard (€6.75 without) while Herbal Essences Repair Shampoo Argan Oil Refill Pouch 480Ml is €7 (€9 without a clubcard).

A refillable floss dispenser

Tio Vegan & Refillable Plant-Based Dental Floss 50m with Dispenser

Our dental floss is one of those bathroom products we regularly chuck away, but this Tio Vegan & Refillable Plant-Based Dental Floss 50m with Dispenser (€7.50, faerly.ie) offers a great alternative. This plastic-free dental floss dispenser is made with plant-based, renewable raw materials that significantly reduce CO2 emissions compared to conventional plastic-based floss. The floss fibers are made from castor oil (bioplastic) and coated with vegetable wax and coconut oil. Compared to conventional disposable floss containers, the Tiofloss refill system saves over 95% packaging waste during each use cycle - hurrah for that! The floss refills (50m) are priced at €3.25.

An eco-friendly swap for paper plates

Fiesta Compostable Bagasse Plates Round 179mm (Pack of 50)

Have a party coming up? With communions, confirmations and family BBQs all in the not-so-distant future, many of us might be turning to paper plates as a convenient option for feeding a crowd. But did you know these aren't recyclable once they've been contaminated, aka, you've actually used them to serve food... look to nisbets.ie for a planet-friendly swap. The Fiesta Compostable Bagasse Plates Round 179mm (Pack of 50, €9.21) are made from recycled sugar cane and fully compostable in your brown bin. So, once the party is over, you can fire them into the brown bin along with your food waste. Simple!