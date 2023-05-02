Esther N McCarthy: Met Gala? It was more of a Meh Gala so just get meowt of here

Full marks on the Bill Nighy accessory though. Very fetching.
This year’s theme of the annual fashion extravaganza at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” But with key fashionistas not RSVPing and lots of the ones who did sticking to boring monochrome ensembles, it was more of a case of the Meh than the Met Gala.
Fabulous fashion at the gala has historically made the headlines and, while it was thrilling to see Irish stars like Barry Keoghan, Pierce Brosnan, and Samantha Barry sashaying away up the carpet, alas this year it seems the only real wows came with meows, as the late Lagerfeld’s precious pussycat, Choupette, proved most inspirational.
“Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home”, the Burmese posted from her Instagram account, (#whoneedsopposablethumbs, eh?).
Worry not, Choupette, you were well represented, with rapper Doja Cat going to fairly impressive lengths to recreate the look.
Facial prosthetics to make her nose and mouth more cat-like plus 350,000 silver and white bugle beads on an Oscar de la Renta hooded gown along with cat ears and white feathered train completed the feline fash.
She went the full Daniel Day-Lewis, committed to the character, literally responding “Meow” to every question Vogue magazine threw at her. I can only hope there was an appropriate-sized litter tray somewhere.
Jared Leto rocked up in an actual cat costume, looking more like a mascot than a muse. He half-heartedly pawed the air and shook his tail, hugging a baffled Lizzo before his big reveal, pulling the massive head off, and pouting at the cameras. If someone had a red laser pen, he was done for.
The cockroach was an uninvited guest and went viral after Variety shared a video of it crawling across the red carpet. We may never find out who it was, or who it was wearing. But what’s really bugging me is the list of non-attendees.
Let’s see, fashion powerhouses like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dakota Johnson, Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus, and Hailey Bieber all opted out.
Could it be that Wintour’s theme honouring the “full work and life” of Karl Lagerfeld didn’t sit well with the celebs invited to dress “in honour of Karl”?