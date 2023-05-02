Esther N McCarthy: Met Gala? It was more of a Meh Gala so just get meowt of here

Hey, Anna Wintour! A word to the wise: When you’re charging $50,000 a ticket and two cats and a cockroach end up being the sartorial sensations on your red carpet, it may be time for a rethink.

Full marks on the Bill Nighy accessory though. Very fetching.

WINTOUR IS COMING: Vogue boss and Met Gala chief Anna Wintour’s biggest win was arriving with Bill Nighy on her arm. Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

This year’s theme of the annual fashion extravaganza at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” But with key fashionistas not RSVPing and lots of the ones who did sticking to boring monochrome ensembles, it was more of a case of the Meh than the Met Gala.

Among the Irish stars bringing real style to the Met Gala, 'Glamour' magazine editor-in-chief Samantha Barry in a luscious burgundy Elizabeth Kennedy gown. Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

Fabulous fashion at the gala has historically made the headlines and, while it was thrilling to see Irish stars like Barry Keoghan, Pierce Brosnan, and Samantha Barry sashaying away up the carpet, alas this year it seems the only real wows came with meows, as the late Lagerfeld’s precious pussycat, Choupette, proved most inspirational.

GET MEOWT OF HERE: Rapper Doja Cat lived up to her name and the Met Gala theme with cat prosthetics, and replying to Vogue's questions with a terse 'Meow'. Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

“Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home”, the Burmese posted from her Instagram account, (#whoneedsopposablethumbs, eh?).

Worry not, Choupette, you were well represented, with rapper Doja Cat going to fairly impressive lengths to recreate the look.

Facial prosthetics to make her nose and mouth more cat-like plus 350,000 silver and white bugle beads on an Oscar de la Renta hooded gown along with cat ears and white feathered train completed the feline fash.

BUMP UP THE VOLUME: Swathed in a voluminous Valentino gown, Rihanna revealed at the Met Gala that she is pregnant — as did tennis star Serena Williams and model Karlie Kloss. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

She went the full Daniel Day-Lewis, committed to the character, literally responding “Meow” to every question Vogue magazine threw at her. I can only hope there was an appropriate-sized litter tray somewhere.

Jared Leto rocked up in an actual cat costume, looking more like a mascot than a muse. He half-heartedly pawed the air and shook his tail, hugging a baffled Lizzo before his big reveal, pulling the massive head off, and pouting at the cameras. If someone had a red laser pen, he was done for.

HI-HO SILVER: Lil Nas X went for jewels and body paint at the Met Gala, as you do. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty/The Met Museum/Vogue

The cockroach was an uninvited guest and went viral after Variety shared a video of it crawling across the red carpet. We may never find out who it was, or who it was wearing. But what’s really bugging me is the list of non-attendees.

MONOCHROME SET: Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith went for classic black and white at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty

Let’s see, fashion powerhouses like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Timothée Chalamet, Dakota Johnson, Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, Miley Cyrus, and Hailey Bieber all opted out.

Could it be that Wintour’s theme honouring the “full work and life” of Karl Lagerfeld didn’t sit well with the celebs invited to dress “in honour of Karl”?

SIMPLY RED: Pedro Pascal put on long coat and short pants before trooping to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala, aka the 'Met Gala'. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

An incredibly influential designer and creative genius, sure, but this is a man whose legacy is also riddled with controversial and problematic attitudes toward women and marginalised groups.

He’s well documented for making fairly outrageous claims; dismissing anorexia as not being as dangerous as television; saying he wasn’t keen on gay couples being allowed to adopt; calling Adele “too fat”, and railing against the #MeToo movement.

BLUES BROTHER: Barry Keoghan wore a striking Burberry suit at the 2023 Met Gala. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty

Jameela Jamil described Lagerfeld as fatphobic, sexist, and xenophobic, posting that she was “amazed to see the entire Met Gala and all the famous celebrities and models celebrating someone who said this shit about women so often”.

So, let’s not pussyfoot around. Bring back the glory days of the Met Gala, let’s celebrate the camp and the crazy, instead of fat cats and bigoted white dudes.