Basket-baller: 12 ways to rock big bags this summer

Lightweight, nonchalant, whimsical; basket bags have come to epitomise the freewheeling spirit of summer.

Although popularised by style muses of the '60s and '70s (think Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin), the trend roots of these crafty accessories can be traced back to WW2 with the rationing of leather and metal.

The result? Designers got creative with cheaper, studier materials like straw, raffia, jute and bamboo.

And the rest is fashion history. In the market for a new mála? Find a straw deal among these 12 iconic styles.

GET THE LOOK

‘Farrow’ raffia bag with red and multicoloured embroidered flowers, Sézane, €165

‘Farrow’ raffia bag with red and multicoloured embroidered flowers, Sézane, €165

STRAW TOTE BAG WITH PENDANT, Parfois, €39.99

Straw tote bag with pendant, Parfois, €39.99

Box basket bag, Zara, €45.95

Box basket bag, Zara, €45.95

Leather-Trimmed Straw Bucket Bag, Stories, €119

Leather-trimmed straw bucket bag, & Other Stories, €119

‘Fransisco’ raffia bag with navy and multicoloured stripes, Sézane, €135

‘Fransisco’ raffia bag with navy and multicoloured stripes, Sézane, €135

Framed raffia clutch, COS, €69

Framed raffia clutch, COS, €69

Claudie Pierlot Abeille Small Wicker Basket Bag, Brown Thomas, €225

Claudie Pierlot ‘Abeille’ small wicker basket bag, Brown Thomas, €225

A.P.C. Zoe small panier basket bag, Brown Thomas, €265

A.P.C. Zoe small panier basket bag, Brown Thomas, €265

Straw bucket bag, Arket, €89

Straw bucket bag, Arket, €89

M&S Collection Straw Drawstring Tote Bag, M&S, €55

M&S Collection straw drawstring tote bag, M&S, €55

Leather-Trimmed Straw Bag, Arket, €99

Leather-trimmed straw bag, Arket, €99

Jute basket bag, Mango, €39.99.png

Jute basket bag, Mango, €39.99

CHOOSE YOUR MUSE: