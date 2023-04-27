Basket-baller: 12 ways to rock big bags this summer

"Although popularised by style muses of the '60s and '70s, the trend roots of these crafty accessories can be traced back to WW2 with the rationing of leather and metal."
Basket-baller: 12 ways to rock big bags this summer

Some marvellous málas for the new season

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Lightweight, nonchalant, whimsical; basket bags have come to epitomise the freewheeling spirit of summer. 

Although popularised by style muses of the '60s and '70s (think Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin), the trend roots of these crafty accessories can be traced back to WW2 with the rationing of leather and metal. 

The result? Designers got creative with cheaper, studier materials like straw, raffia, jute and bamboo. 

And the rest is fashion history. In the market for a new mála? Find a straw deal among these 12 iconic styles.

GET THE LOOK

‘Farrow’ raffia bag with red and multicoloured embroidered flowers, Sézane, €165
‘Farrow’ raffia bag with red and multicoloured embroidered flowers, Sézane, €165

‘Farrow’ raffia bag with red and multicoloured embroidered flowers, Sézane, €165 

STRAW TOTE BAG WITH PENDANT, Parfois, €39.99
STRAW TOTE BAG WITH PENDANT, Parfois, €39.99

Straw tote bag with pendant, Parfois, €39.99 

Box basket bag, Zara, €45.95
Box basket bag, Zara, €45.95

Box basket bag, Zara, €45.95 

Leather-Trimmed Straw Bucket Bag, Stories, €119
Leather-Trimmed Straw Bucket Bag, Stories, €119

Leather-trimmed straw bucket bag, & Other Stories, €119 

‘Fransisco’ raffia bag with navy and multicoloured stripes, Sézane, €135
‘Fransisco’ raffia bag with navy and multicoloured stripes, Sézane, €135

‘Fransisco’ raffia bag with navy and multicoloured stripes, Sézane, €135 

Framed raffia clutch, COS, €69
Framed raffia clutch, COS, €69

Framed raffia clutch, COS, €69 

Claudie Pierlot Abeille Small Wicker Basket Bag, Brown Thomas, €225
Claudie Pierlot Abeille Small Wicker Basket Bag, Brown Thomas, €225

Claudie Pierlot ‘Abeille’ small wicker basket bag, Brown Thomas, €225 

A.P.C. Zoe small panier basket bag, Brown Thomas, €265
A.P.C. Zoe small panier basket bag, Brown Thomas, €265

A.P.C. Zoe small panier basket bag, Brown Thomas, €265 

Straw bucket bag, Arket, €89
Straw bucket bag, Arket, €89

Straw bucket bag, Arket, €89 

M&amp;S Collection Straw Drawstring Tote Bag, M&amp;S, €55
M&S Collection Straw Drawstring Tote Bag, M&S, €55

M&S Collection straw drawstring tote bag, M&S, €55 

Leather-Trimmed Straw Bag, Arket, €99
Leather-Trimmed Straw Bag, Arket, €99

Leather-trimmed straw bag, Arket, €99 

Jute basket bag, Mango, €39.99.png
Jute basket bag, Mango, €39.99.png

Jute basket bag, Mango, €39.99 

CHOOSE YOUR MUSE:

  • JANE BIRKIN: A white t-shirt, flared jeans and open-toe mules.
  • BRIGITTE BARDOT: A straw hat, gingham dress and sandals.
  • AUDREY HEPBURN: A headscarf, sleeveless shirt, crop trousers and ballerina shoes.
  • ELIZABETH TAYLOR: A crochet poncho and matching wide-leg pants.

Read More

It's a jungle out there: Ways to wear these 10 animal-print looks

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: Garden furniture, BBQ and outdoor deals from Lidl, Tesco and more Bargain Hunter: Garden furniture, BBQ and outdoor deals from Lidl, Tesco and more
Barbie unveils its first doll with Down’s syndrome as part of new line Barbie unveils its first doll with Down’s syndrome as part of new line
It's a jungle out there: Ways to wear these 10 animal-print looks It's a jungle out there: Ways to wear these 10 animal-print looks
#Unwind
<p>In Pictures: See what the best-dressed wore on day one of Punchestown Festival 2023 </p>

In Pictures: The best dressed at Punchestown Festival — including first male winner 

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd