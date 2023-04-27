Basket-baller: 12 ways to rock big bags this summer

Lightweight, nonchalant, whimsical; basket bags have come to epitomise the freewheeling spirit of summer.
Although popularised by style muses of the '60s and '70s (think Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin), the trend roots of these crafty accessories can be traced back to WW2 with the rationing of leather and metal.
The result? Designers got creative with cheaper, studier materials like straw, raffia, jute and bamboo.
And the rest is fashion history. In the market for a new mála? Find a straw deal among these 12 iconic styles.
‘Farrow’ raffia bag with red and multicoloured embroidered flowers, Sézane, €165
Straw tote bag with pendant, Parfois, €39.99
Box basket bag, Zara, €45.95
Leather-trimmed straw bucket bag, & Other Stories, €119
‘Fransisco’ raffia bag with navy and multicoloured stripes, Sézane, €135
Framed raffia clutch, COS, €69
Claudie Pierlot ‘Abeille’ small wicker basket bag, Brown Thomas, €225
A.P.C. Zoe small panier basket bag, Brown Thomas, €265
Straw bucket bag, Arket, €89
M&S Collection straw drawstring tote bag, M&S, €55
Leather-trimmed straw bag, Arket, €99
Jute basket bag, Mango, €39.99
- JANE BIRKIN: A white t-shirt, flared jeans and open-toe mules.
- BRIGITTE BARDOT: A straw hat, gingham dress and sandals.
- AUDREY HEPBURN: A headscarf, sleeveless shirt, crop trousers and ballerina shoes.
- ELIZABETH TAYLOR: A crochet poncho and matching wide-leg pants.