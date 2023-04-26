It's a jungle out there: wear these 10 animal-print looks

There’s no denying animal attraction, especially that of the sartorial kind.
A quirky alternative to florals, animal print is the perfect mix of kitsch and glamour.
Choosing from a safari of prints and being the leader of the style pack is easy.
Think midi dresses in leopard print or elevate monochrome with a zebra print.
Whatever you choose, you won’t regret taking your look to the wild side.
Give your spring wardrobe some bite in mouth-watering lime snakeskin, as seen at Stine Goya.
Introduce animal print to your spring wardrobe with the leopard print cloud clutch, €170, Peelo.
Take the animal print trend seriously in a zesty orange python tee, €299, Manley.
Dare to go bold in a show-stopping combo of red and abstract print, €48, V by Very Curve.
Bring the safari to the city in a street-style ready cover-up, €375, Ganni.
Elevate your monochrome colour choice to black and blue for a spring refresh, €29.95, Zara.
A hit for the senses, these zingy wide-leg trousers will get you noticed for all the right reasons, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.
Keep it safe yet stylish in a monochrome zebra print wrap dress, €22.99, H&M.
Go wild with your spring knits in roaring leopard print, €129, & Other Stories.
Take a walk on the wild side like a pro in high-top Converse, €83, Converse at Next.