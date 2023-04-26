It's a jungle out there: wear these 10 animal-print looks

There’s no denying animal attraction, especially that of the sartorial kind.

A quirky alternative to florals, animal print is the perfect mix of kitsch and glamour.

Choosing from a safari of prints and being the leader of the style pack is easy.

Think midi dresses in leopard print or elevate monochrome with a zebra print.

Whatever you choose, you won’t regret taking your look to the wild side.

GET THE LOOK

Animal Atrraction at Stine Goya

Give your spring wardrobe some bite in mouth-watering lime snakeskin, as seen at Stine Goya.

Cloud Clutch, €170, Peelo

Cloud Formation: Introduce animal print to your spring wardrobe with the leopard print cloud clutch, €170, Peelo.

Python Print Leather Tee, €299, Manley

Monty Python: Take the animal print trend seriously in a zesty orange python tee, €299, Manley.

Red Abstract Animal Print Dress, €48, V by Very Curve

Pocket Friendly - Red Alert: Dare to go bold in a show-stopping combo of red and abstract print, €48, V by Very Curve.

Leopard Print Jacket, €375, Ganni

Into The Wild: Bring the safari to the city in a street-style ready cover-up, €375, Ganni.

Black & Blue Animal Print Shirt, €29.95, Zara

Easily Bruised: Elevate your monochrome colour choice to black and blue for a spring refresh, €29.95, Zara.

Lime Green Trousers, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

#ieloves - Citrus Hit: A hit for the senses, these zingy wide-leg trousers will get you noticed for all the right reasons, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

Satin Wrap Dress, €22.99, H&M

Zebra Crossing: Keep it safe yet stylish in a monochrome zebra print wrap dress, €22.99, H&M.

Animal Print Jumper, €129, & Other Stories

Wild Thing: Go wild with your spring knits in roaring leopard print, €129, & Other Stories.

Animal Print High Top Trainers, €83, Converse at Next

Pros & Cons: Take a walk on the wild side like a pro in high-top Converse, €83, Converse at Next.