Fresh Prints: 12 ways to wear feelgood fashion

Bold and bright: colours and prints for spring and summer

Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

I’m on a mission to embrace colour and print. 

Call it a COVID carry-over but my wardrobe has morphed into neutral territory and is sorely in need of some excitement. 

In the same way that spring has rebooted my winter brain to expect sunny weather; I’m hoping the addition of saturated hues and zesty designs will increase my appetite for fun and shenanigans. 

Check out the 12 serotonin-inducing styles I’ve added to my Pinterest board.

GET THE LOOK

1. Psophía guipure dress, Bluefig, €738 

2. Autograph silk blend floral shirt, M&S, €82 

3. Double stripe mesh socks, COS, €12 

4. Framed raffia clutch, COS, €69 

5. ‘Beth’ coat – Impressionist Garden print, Stine Goya, €370 

6. Crochet ‘Malibu’ oversize shirt, €110, and Crochet ‘Malibu’ jaspre skirt, €82, Never Fully Dressed 

7. ‘Cassie’ snaffle trim sling backs, Dune London, €120 

8. M&S Collection crepe floral wide-leg trousers, M&S, €55 

9. Katerina Makriyianni blossom chandelier earrings, Loulerie, €179 

10. Green ‘Poe’ trousers, Tara Jarmon, €225 

11. Fraas silk foulard, Zalando, €79.95

12. Printed dolman-sleeve maxi dress, COS, €125 

STYLE NOTES

  • M&S: If too much print scares you, opt for ones that are anchored in black like Marks & Spencer’s fresh florals.
  • NEVER FULLY DRESSED: Inclusive styling and savvy Instagram styling videos by founder Lucy Aylen makes the brand’s big fashion energy looks so easy-to-wear.
  • COS: The best bit about their dolman sleeve maxi dress aside from the print has to be the matching drawstring trousers.
  • DUNE LONDON: The primness of Dune’s slingback ‘Cassie’ court shoe is countered by the variety of bold shades available. Think lime green, bubble gum pink, Kelly green and zesty orange.

