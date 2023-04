1. Note Cosmetics BB Concealer

A staple in every makeup bag, an excellent concealer can help you look fresh and rested when you feel anything but.

Note Cosmetic’s super affordable BB Concealer delivers in spades on this front with the added bonus of a cooling applicator tip that helps to reduce inflammation and depuff the skin.

A creamy, hydrating, lightweight formula, it applies easily, instantly brightens, and, most importantly, stays in place throughout the day.

Available in three shades. €11.95 from McGorisks Pharmacy.

2. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

2. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

An innovative offering from Rare Beauty, Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil applies like a gel and transforms into an oil, leaving a beautiful tint on the lips.

I’m usually not a fan of lip oils, as I find they don’t stick around that long, but this one does.

Add to that the creamy, smooth formula that feels like a reward to apply and the pretty packaging, and we have the recipe for ‘I’ll be buying more than one.’ Gorgeous.

Available in eight shades. €22.80 from Feel Unique.

3. Luna by Lisa Dream Cream Velvet Blush

3. Luna by Lisa Dream Cream Velvet Blush

One of several products in Lisa Jordan’s new Dream Cream Collection.

Dream Cream Velvet Blush is, well, a dream. Smooth, light and incredibly easy to use, this adds a soft flush of colour to the skin, instantly lighting up the complexion.

Available in three shades that flatter all skin tones, my favourite is pink posey — a beautiful true pink. One of the best cream blush formulas I’ve used in recent months.

€18 each. Available from lunabylisa.ie.

4. Jouer Cosmetics Bare Rose Collection

4. Jouer Cosmetics Bare Rose Collection

Spring has officially sprung thanks to Jouer Cosmetics Bare Rose Collection.

Containing a delightful rose-hued trio of lip and cheek products, this collection will lift your mood and your complexion (and have you looking closely at yourself in the mirror as the shades are so flattering).

The set contains Jouer’s Rosy Crème Lip Liner, Lip Enhancer Shine Balm, and multi-use Blush & Bloom Stick. Get ready to fall in love with them all.

€52 from Jouer Cosmetics.

5. Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow

5. Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow

Quick and easy to use, Kosas 10 Second Eyeshadows add a beautiful (and buildable) shimmery slick of colour to the eyes.

This new launch has a pretty unique formula too. Described by the brand as ‘a gel watercolour eyeshadow infused with skin-loving ingredients’, this is a liquid eyeshadow that won’t feel dry or tight on the eyes.

A complete and comfortable eye look in just one swipe. What’s not to love?

Available in six shades. €16 from Space NK.

6. Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

6. Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

If you’re looking for a luxurious high-performance makeup product to add to your makeup bag, look no further than Westman Atelier’s Lit Up Highlight Stick (or any of the products in the range, frankly).

A gel-cream hybrid, this applies almost translucently to the skin but still manages to leave a delicate, light-reflecting wash of colour in its wake.

Use on the lips, cheeks, nose, or anywhere you want to add light and radiance. Divine.

Available in three shades. €52 from Brown Thomas.

7. Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

7. Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

I have recommended Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint several times because it’s honestly outstanding.

Light and incredibly smooth, this is a medium coverage, your-skin-but-better formulation that works as well for a daytime look as it does for night.

It blends easily into the skin, brightens and smooths, and leaves the most beautiful, luminous finish. Try it once, and you’ll never look back.

Available in 10 shades. €48 from Cult Beauty.

8. Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette – Give Yourself Grace

8. Rare Beauty Discovery Eyeshadow Palette – Give Yourself Grace

Containing seven rosy neutral shades, this utterly gorgeous (and affordable) eyeshadow palette from Rare Beauty is the upgrade your makeup bag so desperately deserves this spring. With a mix of super pigmented matte and metallics (and one showstopping glitter top coat), this versatile beauty will help you take your makeup look from day to night and back again. The compact is super pretty too.

€33 from Space NK.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.