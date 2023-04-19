Flower Power: 10 ways to brighten up your wardrobe

Despite the cliché, designers can’t get enough of florals for spring.

For 2023, cute and ditsy have been replaced by bold and oversized. Look to Loewe, where the 3D Anthurium dress brought florals to life.

If gigantic corsages aren’t your thing, break the norm with moodier shades and remember to go bold with the print.

Buying yourself flowers of the sartorial kind has never looked better.

GET THE LOOK

Give your floral look edge with moodier shades, as seen at Cobbler’s Lane.

Bold Floral Trousers, €190, Stine Goya

On the Edge: Toughen up your floral palette in an edgy combo of pink and black, €190, Stine Goya.

Floral Maxi Dress, €140, Never Fully Dressed

To The Max: Go full-on florals in a blooming midi dress, €140, Never Fully Dressed.

Flower Motif Bag, €475, Moschino at Zalando

Play Zone: Have fun with your accessories as they are brought to life in 3D, €475, Moschino at Zalando.

Floral Jumpsuit, €107, Oasis

#ieloves - Easy Transition: Let your look blossom from day-to-night in a versatile jumpsuit, €107, Oasis.

Floral Blouse, €35, V by Very Curve

Full Bloom: Elevate the staple shirt to a spring must-have in a blooming lovely print, €35, V By Very Curve.

Large Appliqued Top, €99, & Other Stories

In Vogue: Get the runway look with a gargantuan floral corsage, €99, & Other Stories.

Printed Button Up Mini Dress, €255, Fee G

Orange Squash: Give your spring style the sartorial fizz it deserves in zesty orange and statement floral prints, €255, Fee G.

Black Floral Blouse, €25.99, Stradivarius

Pocket Friendly: Image 9: Dark Matters: Ditch sugary pastels for a mood evoking black sheer blouse, €25.99, Stradivarius.

Floral Hair Clip, €22.99, Parfois

Clip On: Adorn your tresses with a hint of boho chic, €22.99, Parfois.