1. St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Body Serum

A groundbreaking launch from one of the undisputed leaders in self-tan, St Tropez, has launched a new body serum tan hybrid that doesn’t need to be washed off. Yes, you read that right.

Sweep the hydrating, skincare-infused formula onto (exfoliated and moisturised) skin with a tanning mitt; wait a few seconds for it to dry, and you’re good to go. It develops over several hours, leaving you with a subtle, even glow and beautifully hydrated skin. Clever.

€46 from Boots.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

2. Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

The hype can simply not be avoided. Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops are literally everywhere you turn (when they’re not sold out, that is. Which is a lot of the time).

Essentially skincare that also delivers a bronzed glow, these antioxidant-rich drops are designed to be used with your favourite skincare products. Add a few drops to serum, moisturiser, sunscreen or even facial oil and work into the skin as usual for a natural touch of bronze.

€38 from Arnotts.

Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator

3 Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator

Bare by Vogue Liquid Body Illuminator is an excellent option for quick, subtle shimmer with a hint of tan. It works beautifully over existing tan, too.

Think shimmery, light-reflecting, caught-the-sun kind of vibes. Applying quickly and seamlessly, the light cream formula buffs easily into the skin and dries within a few seconds. And thanks to a host of good-for-your-skin ingredients, including Amino Acids and Vitamin C, it feels good too.

€25 from Brown Thomas.

Vita Liberata Tinted Tanning Mousse

4. Vita Liberata Tinted Tanning Mousse

If you’re not fantastic at applying self-tan (like yours truly), then you really can’t go wrong with Vita Liberata’s Tinted Tanning Mousse.

A quick-drying and pleasingly hydrating formula, this gorgeous mousse is easy to apply, blends well, and delivers a subtle, streak-free natural looking tan (and it’s entirely buildable should you feel like going back in for a second layer).

Available in two shades; Medium and Dark. €29.95 from cloud10beauty.com.

Bondi Sands Skin Illuminator Gradual Tanning Lotion

5. Bondi Sands Skin Illuminator Gradual Tanning Lotion

Gradual tan is gold, in my opinion. No worrying about developing time or uneven application, just a simple, whack-it-on approach that delivers natural results. Bondi Sands Skin Illuminator Gradual Tanning Lotion ticks all of the aforementioned boxes, and as it also contains shimmer pigments, it adds dreamy instant radiance to the skin, too. Best of all, it’s affordably priced and just under 18.

Pestle and Mortar Glow Drops

6. Pestle and Mortar Glow Drops

Thanks to Pestle and Mortar’s Glow Drops, customisable tanning never looked (or felt) so good. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, add these light and hydrating drops to your regular moisturiser whenever you want to get your glow on.

One thing to note: the more drops you use, the darker your tan will be. Start with 1-2 drops for your first application, see if you like the results, and build up as required. The maximum recommended amount is 4-8 drops for a deep, golden glow.

€38 from Brown Thomas.

Sculpted by Aimee Body Base Instant Tan

7. Sculpted by Aimee Body Base Instant Tan

When you don’t have the time (or the patience) for a developing tan, Sculpted by Aimee Body Base is an excellent option for an affordable, fuss-free glow on the go. An almost dry-cream formula, this glides onto the skin quickly and easily — no streaks, no patchiness, just a buttery soft, beautiful finish (that doesn’t transfer). I highly recommend Sculpted’s dense Body Base brush for application, too.

Available in two shades; Light and Medium. €18 from Sculpted by Aimee.

Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads for Body

8. Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads for Body

If you’re a frequent self-tan user and love a relatively instant deep result, try Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pads for the body. These unique pre-soaked pads (there are eight in the box) gently slough away dead skin cells thanks to a blend of exfoliating acids while delivering hydration and a time-released, even and natural-looking tan. No waiting around for results, either. Your gorgeous glow will be visible within an hour.

€48 from feelunique.ie.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.