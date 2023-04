A successful spa getaway should include three things; a calm, relaxing atmosphere, an excellent treatment that helps you release your shoulders from your ears for the first time in god knows how long, and some kind of view. I might be pushing it with the last one, but you can’t beat a good view. A river, mountains, a cityscape, I’ll take anything.

Having furiously googled Wineport Lodge before arriving, I knew it was possible that more than one of the boxes would be ticked, mainly because of its waterside location. What I didn’t expect was to be enveloped in what felt like a giant hug for the entirety of our stay. Wineport is welcoming in a way that so many places are not anymore. It’s like spending 24 hours with your favourite family members. Endless warmth, kindness and laughs (and excellent service. Not something you get from family members too often!).

I booked in with a friend for a Friday night spa getaway, and as we walked beside the water, feet clicking softly on the wooden decking towards the reception, she said, ‘God, this is lovely.’ And really, that’s Wineport Lodge in a nutshell. Utterly lovely. Beautifully appointed, luxurious but rustic, and nestled on the banks of Lough Ree, which rewards you with the most beautiful view from every corner of the hotel.

After checking in, we dropped our bags in a beautiful room facing the Lough, threw on fluffy robes and slippers, and padded our way to Cedarwood Spa, just down the hall. This is a spa that places great emphasis on the quiet. Think small, softly lift, and serene. We completed a treatment form and then went out to a beautifully blustery outdoor terrace with panoramic views, and happily flung ourselves into the first part of our spa experience; Lough-side baths.

A seaweed bath at Cedarwood Spa in Wineport Lodge

Various bath styles are available, including a Detox Seaweed Bath to help with muscle aches and pains - also great for the skin, a Mud Bath to help relieve general stress and fatigue, or a Seaweed Aromatherapy Bath to calm the mind and lift the mood. It was pretty chilly the day we arrived, so it was more than a little blissful to sink into a hot tub full of seaweed! Thirty minutes later and suitably relaxed, we threw on our robes again and made our way to the lower level of the spa, to the relaxation area and infinity pool.

Struggling with tightness in my neck and shoulders the last few weeks, I booked myself in for Cedarwood Spa’s Signature Treatment. Using hot oil, and a combination of Voya skincare products, the treatment involves a gentle pummeling of the head, neck, back and shoulders and a simple, radiance-boosting facial to rejuvenate and hydrate the skin. Aside from the therapist gently scolding me about the many knots residing uncomfortably in my shoulders, I remember little else about the experience as I was fast asleep. Always a sign of a great treatment.

Lakeside hot-tubs at Wineport

I floated back to the room, got ready for dinner, and then we finished our stay with a meal at The Restaurant, Wineport’s wonderfully rustic main eatery. I’m not sure what I was saddest about on departure, leaving the view or the team that looked after us: the warmth, kindness, and attention to detail were second to none. There are many examples I could give your, but instead, I will leave you with just one. One that I have thought about often since our stay.

While sitting in reception waiting for takeaway coffees offered for our drive home, my friend tilted her head to draw my attention to The Glasshouse, a small, intimate restaurant right behind us. Beautifully adorned, the al-fresco-but-not-quite room was set up for a special day celebration. Moving quietly around inside were two members of the Wineport team. We watched as they sat on each seat at the table, one after the other. Making minor adjustments as they went, discussing the comfort level and viewpoint each guest would have from each particular seat. ‘I’ve never seen anything like that before’, my friend said. I nodded in assent because, honestly, neither had I.

A room with a view at Wineport Lodge

Hidden gem is an overused term and, in most cases, untrue. In the case of Wineport Lodge, however, it fits the phrase. This is a place that must be experienced at least once (or several times, if my plans for the rest of the year pan out). For the views, for the spa, for the beautiful surroundings, or, most notably, for the team. Because once they get you in that hug, you’ll never want to leave.

Signature Spa Treatment, €120 for 60 minutes. Therapeutic Bath, €55. For bookings and further information, visit www.wineport.ie.