Bargain Hunter: Lidl's BBQ pizza box, an Olaplex dupe for a tenner and Jameson for €22

BBQ range in Lidl – and big discounts on spirits

Lidl is the place to be this Thursday with big discounts on big-brand spirits - and a new BBQ range in the middle aisles.

From April 6, you'll be able to nab a 700ml bottle of Jameson Irish Whiskey for just €22.09 each (reduced from €30), a 700ml bottle of Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum for €19.33 (was €23) and 700ml bottles of Smirnoff vodka or Gordon's London Dry Gin for €20.71 (both were €23).

Lidl's BBQ Pizza Box

Among the BBQ bits, our eye was drawn to the BBQ Pizza Box (€44.99, was €49.99) which we can foresee everyone using this summer. Suitable for gas and charcoal barbecues, the box features a removable pizza stone made from cordierite with a perforated base for optimal air circulation and heat distribution. They say it's ideal for extra crispy pizzas, just how we like them.... see lidl.ie

A bargain bond-builder

L'Oreal Bond Repair system

If you spend any time on HairTok (that's TikTok for Haircare), you will probably have seen L’Oréal Paris' new Elvive Bond Repair 3 Step Routine Bundle popping up all over the place. The new sulphate-free range is being heralded as bargain hunter's answer to Olaplex, with its claims to repair broken bonds with a pre-shampoo treatment that sounds very similar to Olaplex's iconic No.3 product... and, if you're a fan of Redken's Acidic Bonding Concentrate system, which itself was called an Olaplex dupe when it first landed on the market, the L'Oreal products also claim to use a Citrix Acid Complex -- just like Redken.

We've yet to try the range, but we're tempted to pick it up this week as all of the products are half-price in a number of outlets including Supervalu, Dunnes Stores, Tesco and LookFantastic. So, you can pick up the pre-shampoo treatment (200ml) for €10 (usually €20), the shampoo (200ml) for €7.50 (usually €15) and the repair conditioner (150ml) for €7.50). For comparison, Olaplex (100ml) and Redken's (150ml) pre-shampoo treatments usually retail just under the €30 mark.

Immune boost

SOMEGA products

If, like us, you've spent the first three months of the year fighting one dose after the next, it might be time to stock up on immune-boosting supplements. McCabes have an ongoing offer on their website where you can buy one pack of Revive Active (€59.95, 30 servings or €19.05, 7 servings) and get another box half price. Cork-owned SOMEGA is another great one with their range of patented liposomal technology for optimum absorption. We like the Liposomal Vitamin C (€38.99, 30 servings) and Vitamin D3 Oral Spray (€14.95, 120 servings). If you sign up to their newsletter, you get 10% off your first purchase, they regularly send out special discounts and offers during the month. See gosomega.com.

Born Clothing opening outlet in Killarney

An Emily & Me dress from BORN clothing

One of our favourite Irish-owned clothing destinations is opening a new location in Killarney, with a sale to celebrate. BORN Clothing will be offering 20% off all day, and free goodie bags to the first 30 customers through the doors of their new store in Killarney Outlet Centre this Thursday, April 6. See bornclothing.ie.