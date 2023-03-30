Bright for the summer: 13 ways to wear yellow

Looking for a wardrobe glow-up? Energising; warm, radiant, happy: yellow is the feelgood colour we all need.
From tasty catwalk shades like limoncello at Ulla Johnson, Valentino’s zesty lime hybrid and sweet Zimmerman honey to earthy marigold and mustard high street iterations; consider yellow your antidote to the mid-season blues.
Prepare to look radiant. We’ve got 13 golden ways to show you how.
1. Valentino skirt €2,900, and bodysuit €650, Brown Thomas
2. adidas Orginals ‘Handball’ unisex trainers, Zalando, €110
3. A model walks the runway for the Ulla Johnson fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week
4. Coach ‘Tabby’ leather shoulder bag, Arnotts, €475
5. Isla Hennes openwork shirt, H&M, €49.99
6. Double-breasted blazer, Marella, €299
7. A model walks the runway in a look from the Erdem spring/summer 2023 collection. Photo: Jason Lloyd Evans.
8. Trim detail point ballet flats, Boden, were €145; now €108.75
9. Woven bucket hat, Reiss, €70
10. Draped wrap jersey top, Paisie, €99.36
11. Long lace dress, Maje, €495
12. Fluffy cropped V-neck cardigan, Boden, €110
13. Moschino flare high-waist trousers, Farfetch, €550
- BEGINNER’S LUCK: Colour-shy? Create distance with a pair of yellow shoes like Boden’s ‘Sunstruck’ ballet pumps or a golden leather bag from Coach.
- RUNWAY REFERENCE: Tame a bright yellow hue with sophisticated neutrals like camel, taupe or beige.
- ONE AND DONE: Combine the vibrancy of yellow with a demure silhouette like Maje’s long ‘40s inspired lace dress.
- COMPLEXION HACK: Hold a yellow garment below your chin in the mirror. Does it drain or lift your skin? Et, voila! Your answer.