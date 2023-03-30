Bright for the summer: 13 ways to wear yellow

From tasty catwalk shades like limoncello at Ulla Johnson, Valentino’s zesty lime hybrid and sweet Zimmerman honey to earthy marigold and mustard high street iterations; consider yellow your antidote to the mid-season blues. 
Mellow yellow: some of our fashion editor's picks of the week

Thu, 30 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Looking for a wardrobe glow-up? Energising; warm, radiant, happy: yellow is the feelgood colour we all need. 

Prepare to look radiant. We’ve got 13 golden ways to show you how.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Valentino skirt €2,900, and bodysuit €650, Brown Thomas 

2. adidas Orginals ‘Handball’ unisex trainers, Zalando, €110 

3. A model walks the runway for the Ulla Johnson fashion show during September 2022 New York Fashion Week

4. Coach ‘Tabby’ leather shoulder bag, Arnotts, €475 

5. Isla Hennes openwork shirt, H&M, €49.99 

6. Double-breasted blazer, Marella, €299 

7. A model walks the runway in a look from the Erdem spring/summer 2023 collection. Photo: Jason Lloyd Evans.

8. Trim detail point ballet flats, Boden, were €145; now €108.75 

9. Woven bucket hat, Reiss, €70 

10. Draped wrap jersey top, Paisie, €99.36 

11. Long lace dress, Maje, €495 

12. Fluffy cropped V-neck cardigan, Boden, €110 

13. Moschino flare high-waist trousers, Farfetch, €550 

COLOUR PAIRINGS:

  • BEGINNER’S LUCK: Colour-shy? Create distance with a pair of yellow shoes like Boden’s ‘Sunstruck’ ballet pumps or a golden leather bag from Coach.
  • RUNWAY REFERENCE: Tame a bright yellow hue with sophisticated neutrals like camel, taupe or beige.
  • ONE AND DONE: Combine the vibrancy of yellow with a demure silhouette like Maje’s long ‘40s inspired lace dress.
  • COMPLEXION HACK: Hold a yellow garment below your chin in the mirror. Does it drain or lift your skin? Et, voila! Your answer.

